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‘Glad the Children Were Not Hurt’: A Viral Video Claiming to Show Kids Chasing ICE Agents With Water Guns Has X Divided Over What Really Happened

6:04 AM CDT on July 27, 2026

Children participate in a water fight in a viral video that has been circulated online with an unverified claim about ICE agents.

Children participate in a water fight in a viral video that has been circulated online with an unverified claim about ICE agents.

|Images via X/sarrah_bellus

A video circulated on TikTok by the account wiej55, which has more than 10,000 followers, claims to show Black children using water guns, water balloons, and buckets to drive away U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Soon, the video made its way to X on @sarrah_bellus and sparked comments about what the footage actually depicts.

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The claim has not been independently verified, and the identity of the people shown in the video is disputed.

The narrator in the TikTok video says that a group of Black children learned ICE agents were at their apartment complex looking for immigrants. So they warned their Latino neighbors to stay inside.

According to him, the children then went outside with water toys/tools, as mentioned above, and sprayed the agents until they left.

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The video divided viewers on X. Some expressed relief that the children appeared unharmed, while others praised what they described as an act of solidarity between neighbors. Others raised concerns about children approaching federal officers, while some questioned whether those shown in the footage were ICE agents at all.

A discussion on Reddit included users who claimed the footage was actually from an older water fight at Albany State University involving police officers. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims.

However, ICE does conduct federal immigration enforcement operations. DHS procurement records for 2026 confirm that ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations have field agents and officers carry out the agency's mission.

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The X video's comment section mainly talks about community solidarity. Some praised the willingness of Black neighbors to help Latino residents, while others criticized the children for putting themselves in danger, but several also devolved into generalizations.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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