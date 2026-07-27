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‘It’s No Longer a Temporary Program’: A Commentator’s Video About H-1B Visas and U.S. Homebuying Has Drawn Debate

6:32 AM CDT on July 27, 2026

This woman's video discusses Indian homebuyers, H-1B visas, and mortgages.

This woman’s video discusses Indian homebuyers, H-1B visas, and mortgages.

|Images via X/WallStreetApes

Conservative commentator and digital creator Kaylee Campbell discussed H-1B visas, Indian homebuyers, and 30-year mortgages in a video that has made its way to X thanks to @WallStreetApes.

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With over 232,000 views as of publication, the video also has commenters asking how temporary U.S. work visas can lead to longer-term lives in the U.S.

In the video, Campbell pointed to National Association of Realtors data showing that Indian nationals purchased $2.2 billion worth of existing homes in the U.S. between April 2024 and March 2025. She also cited data showing that 97% of Asian Indian buyers already lived in the U.S., while 66% purchased a home as their primary residence.

Campbell said that people on a temporary work visa would purchase homes as primary residences when H-1B status is limited to six years. She argued that the ability of some H-1B workers to stay in the U.S. beyond that period means the program is no longer functioning as a temporary arrangement.

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She questioned how H-1B workers could qualify for 30-year mortgages given their temporary status, arguing that lenders must expect these borrowers to remain in the country long-term.

On X, some users supported Campbell's argument while others added their own claims about the H-1B program. “It's not just Indians,” one wrote, and said that H-1B workers can have children who become U.S. citizens and potentially sponsor their parents. The commenter also questioned how non-U.S. citizens could qualify for 30-year mortgages.

Another user called the situation a “MAJOR problem.”

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Another commenter argued that banks knowingly extend long-term credit to H-1B holders, suggesting financial institutions anticipate these workers will remain in the country. Other users focused on the length of H-1B stays. One commenter noted that there is “no automatic or guaranteed full 6-year stay,” as an initial H-1B admission can be granted for up to three years.

Some commenters also spoke against the characterization of extensions as a “loophole.” One user brought up Form I-140, which is an employment-based immigrant petition, and can allow certain H-1B workers to extend their status beyond the normal six-year limit. That is only permitted if the person applying is pursuing permanent residency, though.

As of publication, lawmakers were debating the future of the H-1B program. Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., introduced the End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026, legislation that would pause new H-1B visa issuances for three years and propose changes including a lower annual cap and a wage-based selection system.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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