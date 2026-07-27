“You’re Gonna Get That Cancer”: Starbucks Employees Warned Customers About ‘Toxic’ Blending Powder in Their Drinks

Starbucks employees warned customers about their beverages after testing out the allegedly toxic blending powders. A verified account on X reshared the video and shared their insights about what could be in this powder, sparking alarm on the internet.

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@estarbucks6767 shared a behind-the-scenes of using the blending powder in one of their drinks. She and her colleague ‘Lorie’ tested it because of its alleged toxicity. With ominous music in the background, the two began their experiment.

The TikToker began by adding five scoops of the powder to a large blender and placed it on the machine to blend. During this process, the individual recording the test commented, “Bro, you’re gonna get cancer...”

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A few seconds later, they shared the progress of what the powder turned into: a goopy mixture that turned into a ball. Next, they took it elsewhere to empty the blender and noted that it smelled “bad.”

Once they emptied it onto a kitchen surface, they gave viewers a close-up of what they were going to be consuming. As noted earlier, the mixture had an unusual texture and an unpleasant smell, according to the employees.

The employees even noted that after a certain amount of time, it turned yellow. It was unclear from the video whether the color change resulted from an added ingredient or another cause.

But the content creator did have a warning in the caption of her TikTok post: “Guys, please stop getting blending powder.” In response to the warning, her followers had one major question: What is blending powder?

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What is This Blending Powder that Starbucks Employees Warned Customers About?

Many wondered what the viral powder was actually about and repeatedly asked the employees about it. @WallStreetApes did some research into the ingredients of a blending powder, which has been viewed by over 2.5 million people.

The account listed gum arabic, maltodextrin, xanthan gum, natural flavor, silica and stevia extract as ingredients, though The Daily Dot could not independently verify the powder's composition. The account also noted that its purpose is to act as an emulsifier or stabilizer for a smoother mixture.

Starbucks employees expose that Starbucks is using “blending powder” in many of their newer drinks



This new powder was just introduced this month. If you drink Starbucks you should be concerned about this



This “blending powder” consists of Gum arabic, maltodextrin, xanthan gum,… pic.twitter.com/iuHYDrf2Jm — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 26, 2026

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In response to the viral video, many in the comment section of the X post expressed their alarm. An individual claimed, “I gave up Starbucks for a year because of my addiction to them. Now, I’m giving them up for good.”

Others shared AI-generated images of a “safer way” to incorporate the blending powder into their beverages, like the viral pink drink. Users also praised the employees for speaking out against the company.

They said, “Good for the workers that they speak out!!! Big companies need to take a breath and NOT be consumed with making MORE!!!” Starbucks has not yet released an official statement addressing the viral videos about the blending powder.

This article is based on videos shared by @estarbucks6767 on TikTok and reshared by @WallStreetApes on X. The ingredient list cited in this article came from @WallStreetApes and was not independently verified. The Daily Dot does not endorse the health claims made in the videos.