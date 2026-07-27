From a Used Tampon to a Giant Photo of Her Own Face: Women Are Sharing the Most Alarming Things They’ve Seen at a Guy’s Place for the First Time

A first visit to someone’s home can reveal plenty about their lifestyle, and according to a discussion on r/AskReddit, it can sometimes also reveal more than a person ever intended. With over 3,000 upvotes as of publication, the post asked women: “What’s the most ‘nope’ thing you’ve seen when you went over to a guy’s place for the first time?”

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The thread soon saw commenters describing things like questionable cleanliness to startling living arrangements.

Here are five of the most memorable responses.

A Mattress That Looked Like A Health Hazard

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One commenter said she encountered a bed with no sheets or pillowcases and a “VERY stained mattress” that smelled like unwashed hair. Another described going to a date’s home to find an unmade bed with extremely dirty sheets and pillowcases. Just when she thought things couldn't get worse, she saw a bathroom and kitchen also in poor condition.

More than an aesthetic issue, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mold can grow in damp areas and recommends addressing moisture problems and cleaning visible mold. The agency notes that mold exposure can affect people who have allergies, asthma, or certain other health conditions, and they potentially face greater risks.

A Used Tampon On The Floor

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One of the thread’s most upvoted stories was shared by a woman who was at the home of a man she had dated for months.

Despite his polished professional appearance, his house was reportedly filled with trash and debris. Then she noticed a used tampon near the bed, which left her wondering who it belonged to and how long it had been there. That's how the state of his house became her final straw.

A Roommate And One Bed

Another woman recalled visiting a 19-year-old guy’s home to make out, but she discovered that he shared a single bed with a man who was reportedly around 50. The roommate was reportedly home at the time. So the visitor invented an excuse to leave, walked to the next corner, and ran.

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A Giant Photo Of Her Face On The Wall

One commenter described an unsettling discovery after three or four dates. She visited the man’s apartment to help him prepare for a storm and noticed an A4-sized, close-up photograph of her face mounted on his wall. The photo was reportedly positioned beside a picture of his 5-year-old son. Seeing that, she helped with the windows and then left.

She later messaged him that the relationship was not going to work and asked him to remove the photograph.

Redditors discuss what turned them off at a man's home.

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A Home Overrun By Animals

Another commenter said she was visiting a man’s childhood home and saw that the environment was overwhelmed by animals, with animal waste, vomit, hair and dead mice reportedly visible throughout the basement. The commenter initially entered to use the bathroom before heading to a show. Instead, a strong odor made her turn around and leave.

The story ultimately had a happier ending: The man later moved out, and she helped him and his cat relocate to a healthier environment!