A video posted to X has sparked debate online after a woman in London blamed the city's diversity for many of the problems she says it faces. The woman shared her views in the viral clip, arguing that increasing diversity has changed the city for the worse and explaining why she believes the trend has had a negative impact.

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London 2026 is nothing like the romantic fantasy of "Notting Hill".

I barely hear English. The streets belong to people from every continent who have no interest in assimilating — and make it clear they never will.



As a blonde woman, the stares are open, predatory, and hostile.… pic.twitter.com/a8hu1XJEh9 — Weronika Rogowska (@Rogowskawero) July 26, 2026

Video of Woman Criticizing London's Diversity Draws Mixed Reactions

“Hi everyone. I’m here in London and believe me or not, but I can barely hear the English language here,” she says in an accent that would lead you to believe English is not her native tongue either. “There are people from all around the world. Middle Eastern countries, I don’t know exactly from where, but somewhere very, very foreign.”

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She continues, “The culture is very different. People are looking at me very strangely. I don’t know if I feel good about it all. This is diversity, I guess they sold it as.”

She continued, “It is actually a replacement,” she claims. The clip generated significant discussion online. It was a divisive topic that always gets people talking. The woman posted the video to her X account, making the caption, “London 2026 is nothing like the romantic fantasy of 'Notting Hill’. I barely hear English. The streets belong to people from every continent who have no interest in assimilating — and make it clear they never will. As a blonde woman, the stares are open, predatory, and hostile. Walking alone no longer feels safe,” she claims. “This is not Europe. This is not Britain. Our national identity is being erased. Our cultural heritage is being dismantled.”

People in the comment section were quick to point out that the woman was appeared hypocritical. “You tried so hard to sound like british, terrible accent.” Another person chimed in, “London never was like the Notting Hill film or the West End that shoppers went to; depending on the era, it was mostly Irish in Kilburn, Jewish in Golders Green, Pakistani in the East End and Hounslow, West Indian in Brixton, Arab in NW1, Chinese in Soho, and hundreds of other accents and languages. But what would you know? I have socks older than you.”

One commenter said they also struggled to understand her English, arguing it was unreasonable and racist to criticize some immigrants rather than others.

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Others expressed support for her views. “Some people like to immediately cry "racist", but it's not. Most people don't have an issue with a bit of diversity and many will see it as a good thing. It becomes a problem when streets and entire areas become unrecognisable. When you walk through the streets of London or Paris and you feel like you're somewhere else entirely. That IS a problem.”

Commenters remained divided over the woman's remarks.Some agreed with the woman's comments, while others found it cruel and ridiculous.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on the creator's account shared on X.