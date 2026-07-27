Women Call Out ‘Foreigners’ for Walking in WWII Memorial Pool

Two women who visited the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., were so displeased with what they saw during their visit that they recorded the scene and posted it on X. Angela Rose, who labels herself a content creator on her X account (@angelaroosee), and Jade Warwick, who identifies as a journalist according to her X bio, both visited the memorial's Rainbow Pool, which sits between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument on the National Mall.

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It was Rose who shared a clip of their visit online, showing people splashing around in the memorial pool, where a nearby sign says it's meant to "Honor Your Veterans" and also states, "No Wading."

Why is the World War Two Memorial in Washington DC filled with 3rd worlders slashing their feet in the water, kids chasing ducks, and splashing water onto the concrete?



There was 1 American looking man who sat a part from the circus, with the appropriate attitude of respect… pic.twitter.com/lG78M9YCHG — Angela Rose (@angelaroosee) July 26, 2026

Woman Says “3rd Worlders” Were Splashing in Memorial Pool

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During the visit, Rose pans the camera over to the Rainbow Pool, where many people can be seen sitting beside it with their feet dangling in the water. Others, however, appear to be going a little farther into the pool. Between the two women, One woman can be heard calling the behavior "disgraceful," pointing out that the memorial is meant to honor veterans and that people shouldn't be going into the water.

She shows one kid chasing ducks and another splashing water onto the sidewalk while standing in the pool. That same child can be seen later in the clip jumping into the water before slipping and falling. After panning the camera around the pool to show how many people were in the water and not just dipping their feet, she says it should be a place of "calmness."

Putting your feet in the water is explicitly allowed as this sign shows and that's what most people are doing except a couple of instances of a very young child splashing around.



You are using this footage to try and rile up people on twitter and that's more disrespectful than… pic.twitter.com/xayonUj79f — ProIndianPR (@ProIndianPR) July 27, 2026

Rose later shows a nearby sign that states, "Sitting with your feet in the water is OK," but "Walking in the water is NOT OK." The sign also includes illustrations demonstrating what is and isn't acceptable behavior. So while people sitting with their feet in the water are following the rules, it’s the people standing in or walking through the pool who aren’t.

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Aside from pointing out that people were walking in the Rainbow Pool and allowing their kids to play in it despite signs saying the area is meant to "Honor Your Veterans," Rose also suggested it was "foreigners" who were doing it.

Along with the video, she captioned her X post, "Why is the World War Two Memorial in Washington DC filled with 3rd worlders splashing their feet in the water, kids chasing ducks, and splashing water onto the concrete?" She also wrote, "It's clear that these foreigners could care less about America and it's truly heartbreaking."

While some people seemed to agree with Rose that no one should be in the water at all, other commenters pointed out that the signs clearly state sitting with your feet in the water is allowed. One person argued that Rose was just "using this footage to try and rile up people on Twitter,” adding, “that's more disrespectful than anything happening in the video. The commenter also noted that it was only a few people who appeared to be walking in the pool.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video or the identities of those depicted, whose actions are discussed based on footage shared on X.