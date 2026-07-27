A video posted to X has sparked debate online after an immigrant from Egypt said Canada should crack down on immigration, particularly the number of international students entering the country. The man, who says he moved to Canada from Egypt, argued that the country has allowed too many newcomers and shared why he believes stricter immigration policies are needed.

Featured Video

Canadian who immigrated from Egypt accurately explains the issues with the Liberals failed mass immigration policies.



He’s not wrong.



“The people that are coming here. They are not assimilating. They don’t care about the culture.”



“I wanna see Canadian things. Canadian… pic.twitter.com/16dXTCmtkG — Mario Zelaya (@mario4thenorth) July 26, 2026

Video of Immigrant Criticizing Canada's Immigration Policies Sparks Debate

“Surely I’m not the only one who’s been noticing all of the international students now protesting their right to stay in Canada after completing their degrees,” the video starts. “Like the agreement said, you get your education and you go home. But now, that’s not the case. They are fighting to stay here for whatever reason it is.”

Advertisement

He continues his rant by calling out immigrants from India specifically. He claims it has nothing to do with them being Indian, but “who they brought over.” He does not elaborate on what he means. He claims that Canada is looking to bring 750,000 new immigrants to the country. Researching into this, it seems Canada expects around 75,000 new immigrants each year, all falling under certain economic plans.

“The more of you that come over here and refuse to go home, you’re going to see this country turn into your country back home,” he adds. “I don’t want this country to look like my country back home.”

He argues that international students are affecting Canadians' quality of life. He alleges that immigrants are taking jobs at shocking rates. Screaming, he says Canada’s infrastructure will suffer because “you guys can’t follow the rules.”

“I promised myself I wasn’t going to crash out over this,” he continues. “I don’t want to live like back home. I don’t want to see any of that stuff. I live in Canada, I want to see Canadian things, Canadian culture, the one that allowed me to have a prosperous life here. I say thank you by living to their standards.”

Advertisement

Some X users agreed with him in the comments. “As a non-white immigrant myself who grew up in Canada, I have said everything this dude said EXACTLY to the TEE when others call me ‘racist’ for calling out the quality of modern immigrants coming to Canada. Some people just don't get it no matter how much you try to explain,” one wrote.

Others disagreed with him entirely, claiming he was being a hypocrite. “Lol India is building high speed rails, we make space stations rockets, we manufacture more steel than British, our economy is growing at 7% faster than China! Just because you are don’t economics and true development doesn’t mean it aint happening! Secondly, Mario u are illegal.”

The video prompted a wide range of reactions from viewers. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the statements made in the video beyond what the creator shared on X.