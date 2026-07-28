A man is drawing attention online after surveillance footage appeared to show him taking cash from a store register left unlocked. He almost got away with it, but after coming back for seconds, he got himself caught and had to hand the money back over. Here's what happened and why some people are siding with the man.

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Surveillance video shows a man reaching through a drive-thru window multiple times after noticing the cash register key had been left in the keyhole. He used it to open the register and repeatedly grabbed cash while employees were unaware of what was happening. One small… pic.twitter.com/wBcbmVavQK — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 26, 2026

Video Appears to Show Register Left Unlocked Beside Open Drive-Thru Window

In an under-two-minute clip, reshared by X user @ClownWorld, a man can be seen stealing two wads of cash from the store's register after spotting an open drive-thru window and a cash register that had been left unattended with the key still inside.

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While employees can be seen working in the background, they're too far away to notice the man peek his head through the open window and spot the key sitting in the register.

He carefully reaches through, turns the key, and opens the register before quickly grabbing the first wad of cash sitting closest to him. One bill even falls to the floor. The video quality makes it impossible to determine the denomination of the cash.

The camera continues to record what’s happening in the store, and still employees can be seen walking in the background, still not realizing their register has been robbed.

He saw “drive-thru” and interpreted it as “self-checkout.” — Nate Svoboda (@gr8tsworld) July 26, 2026

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Shortly afterward, the man comes back for more. Again, he peeks his head through the window and grabs another wad of cash. This time, though, two female employees noticed him just after he pulled his head back out of the window.

They run over and yell at the man, seemingly telling him to bring the money back. One of the women can be seen reaching out of the window and retrieving the cash he took, though it's unclear whether he returned all of it. She then signals with her finger for him to walk away.

Some commenters argued the employees made the theft easier by leaving the register unattended. "Leaving the key in the register right next to an open window is actual madness," one commenter wrote. Another user said, "I blame the dumb employees who left the drive-thru window unlocked and open and the key in the register. At that point let the man come in, make some tacos, take a few beers while you're at it."

Meanwhile, a third commenter took a lighter approach, writing, "He saw 'drive-thru' and interpreted it as 'self-checkout.'"