Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

‘The Key Was Still in the Register’: Man Caught Taking Cash Through Open Drive-Thru Window

7:02 PM CDT on July 27, 2026

Guy Caught Stealing Cash From Register With Key Still Inside

Guy Caught Stealing Cash From Register With Key Still Inside

|Photo Credit: X/@ClownWorld

A man is drawing attention online after surveillance footage appeared to show him taking cash from a store register left unlocked. He almost got away with it, but after coming back for seconds, he got himself caught and had to hand the money back over. Here's what happened and why some people are siding with the man.

Featured Video

Video Appears to Show Register Left Unlocked Beside Open Drive-Thru Window

In an under-two-minute clip, reshared by X user @ClownWorld, a man can be seen stealing two wads of cash from the store's register after spotting an open drive-thru window and a cash register that had been left unattended with the key still inside.

Advertisement

While employees can be seen working in the background, they're too far away to notice the man peek his head through the open window and spot the key sitting in the register.

He carefully reaches through, turns the key, and opens the register before quickly grabbing the first wad of cash sitting closest to him. One bill even falls to the floor. The video quality makes it impossible to determine the denomination of the cash.

The camera continues to record what’s happening in the store, and still employees can be seen walking in the background, still not realizing their register has been robbed.

Advertisement

Shortly afterward, the man comes back for more. Again, he peeks his head through the window and grabs another wad of cash. This time, though, two female employees noticed him just after he pulled his head back out of the window.

They run over and yell at the man, seemingly telling him to bring the money back. One of the women can be seen reaching out of the window and retrieving the cash he took, though it's unclear whether he returned all of it. She then signals with her finger for him to walk away.

Some commenters argued the employees made the theft easier by leaving the register unattended. "Leaving the key in the register right next to an open window is actual madness," one commenter wrote. Another user said, "I blame the dumb employees who left the drive-thru window unlocked and open and the key in the register. At that point let the man come in, make some tacos, take a few beers while you're at it."

Meanwhile, a third commenter took a lighter approach, writing, "He saw 'drive-thru' and interpreted it as 'self-checkout.'"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Women Say Officer Removed Them From Public Restroom After Makeup Dispute: ‘Is It Because We’re Black?’

July 27, 2026
Trending

Man Questions Woman Begging With Child After Claiming He Recognized Her: ‘I See You at Whole Foods’

July 27, 2026
Trending

Immigrant From Egypt Shares Views on Canada’s Immigration Policies, Sparking Debate Online

July 27, 2026
Trending

Woman Reacts to First McDonald’s Paycheck After Working 82 Hours: ‘It’s Not as Low as I Thought’

July 27, 2026
Trending

Video Shows Locksmith Unlocking Sheriff’s SUV Within Seconds After Deputy Is Locked Out

July 27, 2026
Trending

Woman Criticizes London’s Diversity in Viral Video: ‘I Can Barely Hear the English Language Here’

July 27, 2026
Advertisement