Every four years, the World Cup returns, bringing promotional campaigns with it, from advertisements on soda cans to billboards around the world, there are many ways the tournament is promoted to the public.

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During the last World Cup, a passionate father spotted a giant soccer ball on display at a sporting goods store. The ball was massive and clearly not intended for use on an actual field, but that didn’t stop it from drawing attention. A post about the moment later went viral, with the father’s reaction resonating with many users online.

Father Tries to Buy Giant Promotional World Cup Ball

A dad garnered attention when he asked several sporting goods store employees if the giant promotional ball was available for purchase. He was turned down left and right, with multiple employees telling him that it was not available to the public. Somehow, he didn’t give up hope. He knew the ball would come home with him one day.

In the video, you see him ask two employees if he could purchase the ball. They said no, leaving him wondering, “I don’t know what to do. I can’t have the big ball?”

He didn’t give up. He finally found an employee who was approved to sell him the ball. “They’re telling me to get it,” the dad said, gesturing to his kids who were recording the conversation. The employee agreed, he had to buy it.

Of course, the ball was screwed in because it was a display item. The employee had to call in back up, but after some work, they were able to get the ball free and pass it on to its proud new owner.

When he finally got the ball in his possession, he said “I’m like Atlas! I have the world on my shoulders.” When he was leaving with his new purchase, someone stopped him and asked if he was making a return because he wanted to buy it if he was. Turns out, oversized soccer balls are a hot item.

They weren’t sure if the ball would fit in the car, but with a little bit of work, and several compliments from strangers in the parking lot, they were able to safely transport it home.

Reddit users couldn’t get enough of the saga. One commenter wrote, “I could definitely be friends with this guy.” Someone replied to their comment, “So his daughter follows him around and records him because he is so effortlessly hilarious. I love her videos. I used to follow her on TikTok but I’m not on TikTok anymore so I haven’t seen one of his videos in a while. This is so on brand for him. You should see him shopping around in Costco!”

At the end of the video, he said he had “rescued” the ball. It is now in his possession with someone who values it.



