A woman's post on r/GirlDinnerDiaries has drawn attention after she shared a misunderstanding involving her husband and a video he was watching on his phone.

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The poster explained that she walked in on her husband while he was using the restroom and noticed a woman on his screen. She said the couple typically leave doors unlocked when they are home alone together, so walking in was not unusual. What caught her attention, however, was seeing what she described as “a pretty woman on the screen.”

She says that “in that moment I thought it was odd since he mainly just watches tech reviews and gaming stuff.” Nonetheless, she says she “didn’t freak out” and instead just thought to herself, “huh that’s weird.”

But it clearly weighed on her because at some point she had to find out what he was watching. As she later explained in the post, it turned out to be a labor and delivery nurse on YouTube who was “explaining newborn care and how to help the mom through labor.” Later in the post, the woman explained that she and her husband are expecting a child next month. The nurse in the video specializes in labor and delivery.

To ease her mind even more, he told her, “We’re in endgame now, I need to be ready.”

Redditors Couldn't Help but Praise the Couple's Relationship

She explained that she posted about the experience because she has read several posts involving women “catching their partners doing things that hurt them,” and after experiencing it herself, it made her realize how “lucky” she was with her husband and that she is “very grateful for my marriage.”

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While the woman’s story initially started out like many other horror stories women share involving their partners being unfaithful, or at the very least watching other women online, it had a happy ending, one that had other users reflecting on their own relationships.

One of them wrote, “My husband can be annoying as hell but after reading some of the stories on here, it's made me realize how emotionally incredible he is and I'm so lucky.” And based on the bathroom walk-in incident, u/SeaConstruction697 seems to feel the same way.