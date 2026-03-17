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Peacock is launching an AI Andy Cohen on its app. Fans say no thanks

Here's a thing no one asked for.

4:00 AM CDT on March 17, 2026

andy cohen ai
Peacock/Adobe Stock

Andy Cohen is widely known as the face of Bravo. He is the host and executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise as well as the host of Watch What Happens Live! It was announced this week that Peacock is launching an AI-generated version of Cohen that will keep users updated on Bravo shows.

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Cohen spoke about the AI launch at SXSW while in conversation with Matt Strauss, chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group (via Deadline).

“It’s really cool. First of all, I love my AI guy, because you can tell he’s AI, which I think is actually really important. I think if it was a complete deep fake, it could be, you know, weird. So I think it’s clear you’re watching an AI version. But he actually has all the information, and he will tell you whatever you want to know. So it’s like, just put a quarter in me and I’ll go,” Cohen shared.

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Fans react to AI Andy Cohen

It's becoming more difficult for entertainment fans to escape AI. It's being used by iconic directors and popping up in the most bizarre ways on TV. Every time AI news drops, the majority of the Internet is against it. Here's what some folks are saying about the AI-generated Cohen.

"We've reached the point where we'd rather hear fake gossip from a machine than face our own boring lives. If you need an algorithm to tell you who to hate this week, the 'tea' isn't the only thing that's artificial," @odusanyatoheeb2 observed on X.

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"Yet we're getting AI Andy Cohen slop," @DuBarrysLady replied to the news that NBC canceled Access Hollywood after 30 years. NBCUniversal owns Bravo and Peacock.

"I feel like the AI Andy Cohen is going to be the only vestige of human civilization left in a post-apocalyptic world, and the new humans are gonna consult him like an oracle, and all of society will be formed with the moral rules from the real housewives," @a_john added.

"No, no, it's fine. I just wasn't expecting Skynet to be gay," @_SchusterDev joked.

"One of the most Jack Donaghy ass ideas I’ve ever heard," u/ElasticPlatypus commented on Reddit, referencing 30 Rock.

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"I didn't NEED another reason to not be a subscriber, but here we are. Congratulations to NBC for their continued success at making me completely uninterested in their product," u/whatsupeveryone34 added.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

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Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

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