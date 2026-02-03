Skip to Content
Tech

Darren Aronofsky’s AI-generated Revolutionary War YouTube series is sparking discourse—and outrage

"There is no coming back from this."

9:00 AM CST on February 3, 2026

Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock/TIME/YouTube

Darren Aronofsky's new AI-generated YouTube series is receiving backlash for a multitude of reasons.

Aronofsky, who is best known for helming films such as Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan, is releasing a new project about the Revolutionary Way. A trailer for the show was recently released, and its use of AI has launched many conversations across social media's tech and film communities.

According to reports, the project uses Gen AI tools, including tech made by Google DeepMind. It's presented and hosted by TIME, though Aronofsky reportedly did cast SAG voice actors.

Fans react to Darren Aronofsky's use of AI

AI remains a huge topic of debate online, but it's pretty hated in the arts. People have boycotted Amazon for using AI to dub anime, and professional performers have called out the creation of AI "actors."

Unsurprisingly, people have a lot to say about Aronofsky's use of the technology. Here's a look at some of the online resposse...

"Dork" behavior.

Womp womp.

Some people are here for it...

...but most are just mad.

Folks are getting heated.

Losing fans...

...gaining AI defenders.

Is this career-ending?

Asked and answered.

The key takeaway.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

