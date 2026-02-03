Darren Aronofsky’s AI-generated Revolutionary War YouTube series is sparking discourse—and outrage

Darren Aronofsky's new AI-generated YouTube series is receiving backlash for a multitude of reasons.

Aronofsky, who is best known for helming films such as Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan, is releasing a new project about the Revolutionary Way. A trailer for the show was recently released, and its use of AI has launched many conversations across social media's tech and film communities.

According to reports, the project uses Gen AI tools, including tech made by Google DeepMind. It's presented and hosted by TIME, though Aronofsky reportedly did cast SAG voice actors.

Fans react to Darren Aronofsky's use of AI

AI remains a huge topic of debate online, but it's pretty hated in the arts. People have boycotted Amazon for using AI to dub anime, and professional performers have called out the creation of AI "actors."

Unsurprisingly, people have a lot to say about Aronofsky's use of the technology. Here's a look at some of the online resposse...

spent most of 2025 going to bat for Darren Aronofsky, just to find out he’s an ai loving dork pic.twitter.com/NWNORXTEo3 — Marty Normalball (@interiordarts69) January 29, 2026

"Dork" behavior.

this is a screenshot from darren aronofsky’s new AI series…….yes that’s supposed to say america on the bottom ? pic.twitter.com/t30dD4V7zL — shotgun (@shotgunSM_) January 29, 2026

Womp womp.

The delta between the AI content you typically see on X and what a true storyteller like Darren Aronofsky manages to produce with the same tools is truly insane.



Trailer for his new weekly series about the year that shaped a nation called ‘On This Day…1776’



Full ep below pic.twitter.com/lJLRkDsFIs — Nick St. Pierre (@nickfloats) January 29, 2026

Some people are here for it...

...but most are just mad.

Darren Aranofsky needs to be booted from the Industry & Lose Any Guild Memberships that he has & Every Single SAG-AFTRA Actor who took part in this needs to lose their Memberships. I'm Not Kidding Not Even a Little Bit!!!! FCK AI!!!! FCK ARONOFSKY & ACTORS WHO DID THIS!!!! https://t.co/8CJQYlcnBg pic.twitter.com/70c5FS1bkA — Charles Fernandez ᴮᴸᴹ #StanJosephineLangford (@movie_charles) January 30, 2026

Folks are getting heated.

darren aronofsky went from requiem for a dream, black swan and mother! to producing AI generated shows I’m officially unstanning



https://t.co/NbGW421raw — sophocles (@almodovaar) January 29, 2026

Losing fans...

Darren Aronofsky just did what most Hollywood directors are too scared to do



He built his own AI studio



Collab with Google and use Nano Banana + Veo generating a short-form series called Revolutionary War



The mindset shift is alr here



pic.twitter.com/OL2GPUZMd9 — el.cine (@EHuanglu) January 29, 2026

...gaining AI defenders.

Just saw this abomination of a trailer... I don't know what to say, other than the fact that Darren Aranofsky's career is finito. There is no coming back from this.



99.999% of the cinephiles would never accept AI made shows/movies & rightly so! https://t.co/rVynxqd3nn — DepressedBergman (@DannyDrinksWine) January 30, 2026

Is this career-ending?

They could revolutionize something. — Mr. Tweety (@JoeyOtweets) January 30, 2026

Asked and answered.

What's funny is that Darren Aronofsky's AI "series" demonstrates that even in the hands of a capable filmmaker AI is still absolutely dogwater. ? — PosterSpy.com (@PosterSpy) January 30, 2026

The key takeaway.

