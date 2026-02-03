Darren Aronofsky’s AI-generated Revolutionary War YouTube series is sparking discourse—and outrage

Darren Aronofsky's new AI-generated YouTube series is receiving backlash for a multitude of reasons.
Aronofsky, who is best known for helming films such as Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan, is releasing a new project about the Revolutionary Way. A trailer for the show was recently released, and its use of AI has launched many conversations across social media's tech and film communities.
According to reports, the project uses Gen AI tools, including tech made by Google DeepMind. It's presented and hosted by TIME, though Aronofsky reportedly did cast SAG voice actors.
Fans react to Darren Aronofsky's use of AI
AI remains a huge topic of debate online, but it's pretty hated in the arts. People have boycotted Amazon for using AI to dub anime, and professional performers have called out the creation of AI "actors."
Unsurprisingly, people have a lot to say about Aronofsky's use of the technology. Here's a look at some of the online resposse...
"Dork" behavior.
Womp womp.
Some people are here for it...
...but most are just mad.
Folks are getting heated.
Losing fans...
...gaining AI defenders.
Is this career-ending?
Asked and answered.
The key takeaway.
