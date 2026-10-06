“Your Pay Is Not My Concern”: Millionaire TikToker Refuses To Tip, Sparks a Debate

A TikTok posted by @marktilbury on July 29, 2026, shows him questioning tipping at several stops, including a hotel. The video drew about 4.2 million views and about 315,200 likes at the time of publication.

An unseen narrator records the creator at each stop. At a fast-food restaurant, the narrator can be heard asking, "Wait, aren't you gonna leave a tip?" "What for? I've served myself," the TikToker answered. He then says the payment kiosk prompted him to tip 15 percent.

He then stops at a coffee shop, where the narrator asks him again, "Okay, well, surely you tip for that coffee." Mark replies, "She didn't even crack a smile and still expects a 30% tip?" He then adds, "Absolutely not." The narrator replied, "Right."

Outside a hotel, the narrator told him, "Well, you have to tip for this valet." The creator asked, "Why? I've already paid $100 to park the car."

The narrator then pointed out that Tilbury is a millionaire. "Yeah, but you are a millionaire and this is American culture," the voice said.

The creator replies to the narrator, "Ha! I'd say more like guilt culture."

Tilbury's response prompted mixed reactions in the comments. "Personally if I was a millionaire I’d be tipping everybody," one viewer wrote. The commenter argued that people who can afford to tip should do so. "You absolutely should. Can’t afford to tip, Can’t [sic] afford to go out," the commenter added.

Another commenter defended tipping in the U.S. "So u [sic] think waiters should lose money just because u [sic] couldn’t spare 20$ [sic]," one commenter wrote.

One commenter argued that having money does not obligate a person to spend it. "Just because I have money doesnt [sic] mean I have to waste it on a service I didnt [sic] enjoy," the viewer wrote. The commenter contrasted investing with spending. "If you throw your money away left and right then I dunno what to tell you," the viewer added.

"Tipping should never be mandatory, its [sic] the employers [sic] job to pay a salary to the workers," the commenter wrote.

One viewer also responded to Tilbury's comments about valet tips. "Is it my fault that you accepted to work for scraps?" the commenter asked. The viewer argued that customers pay for the service. "Your pay is not my concern as much as my pay is not your concern," the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events shown in this TikTok. The details above are based on the video posted by @marktilbury. The Daily Dot did not independently verify the identities of the people shown, the locations or the commenters' usernames.