Woman’s Ex-Husband Sent Her A List Of His Marriage “Sacrifices,” And It Just Kept Going

A woman, Riley Madison (@rileymadison00), posted a list on TikTok on July 8, that she said her ex-husband sent her when they were going through a divorce. But after hearing what's on the list, viewers are wondering if they had actually been sacrifices or ordinary parts of being in a relationship. The video had around 2.5 million likes and over 11,000 comments as of publication and was captioned: "Let me know if I was the worst wife ever."

Madison said that her ex-husband had sent her a list of things which he said he had "given up" to be in a relationship with her. She read the list out loud while her current husband was present on video.

The first point concerned other women. Madison's ex said he had stopped sleeping with all the women he could have dated after they started dating. Another point was that he had given up his free time during the week to take a 9-to-5 job so that they could be financially stable. Madison denied the accusation, describing it simply as ‘getting a job."

The list also involved not staying out as late as he wished; he also had to give up talking to other women to reassure Madison that he wouldn't cheat. He had to watch what she wanted on TV and spend time driving to see her while they were dating. Madison objected to a number of the claims; for example, she said that the couple often watched Civil War documentaries since that was what her ex liked. She also mentioned that when they were dating they lived about an hour apart, which made his claim that he had driven frequently, less plausible.

Other items on the list were less clear to Madison. It included a reference to the money he might have spent on himself or the "love" which he might have given to himself or to others. The list also stated that he had given up secrecy and had told her everything. Madison disagreed with that statement on the grounds that she learned unexpected information about him while pregnant. She also contested that he abandoned his pride and was totally open with her.

Commenters focused on one aspect of his list and mocked that part. One point was his assertion that he had changed his behavior and was being humble and more "studious" with her family. Another point claimed that he had given his entire life to her on their wedding day.

Madison told him not to watch pornography or flirt with other women; she acknowledged this but characterized the request differently.

TikTok users discuss this woman's ex husband's list.

Several commenters said the list outlined ordinary expectations of a relationship rather than exceptional sacrifices.

One commenter joked, "Things I gave up for you: Being single." Another said they wish they could divorce them on their behalf. A third remarked that the list was "the barest of the bare minimum." Others found the point about work especially amusing. One even joked that they, too, had "given up" their free time to work a 9-to-5 job even though they were single, so that's not negotiable if they're to live.

Madison said that the 17th point suggested that her ex could continue listing items, but that he had made his point.