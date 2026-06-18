A woman shared a post to r/TwoHotTakes on Reddit describing how her best friend of 15 years declined to attend her upcoming wedding because of religious objections to same-s*x marriage.

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The original poster, who goes by turnipsgreenss, shared screenshots of the text messages her friend sent to her, adding that she had already told the friend the friendship could not continue.

The poster is getting married next April to her partner, a woman, and she has asked three longtime friends to be bridesmaids. She mailed a bridesmaid package as a surprise to her best friend, who lives in another state and has known her since they were both around 11 years old.

The text that arrived the following night was not what she expected. "I've had a really hard time trying to decide if i [sic] can be a part of your wedding day," the friend wrote. "I don't want to hurt you. I should have been honest with you from the get go and expressed my thoughts to you when you first came to me about being g*y."

She said she had never judged the poster or loved her less for being gay, but drew a line when it came to supporting the marriage. "I just do not support you marrying another woman," she wrote. "I should have told you that a long time ago. But I didn't because I was worried it would affect our relationship."

The friend described her faith as having deepened over the past year. "I have been walking the fence with God for a long time but this past year my relationship with Him has grown more and more," she wrote. "Because of that, I can't with good conscience support a same s*x marriage when it goes completely against my beliefs. I've prayed a lot about it, and tried justifying it, but I can't attend your wedding."

The original poster replied to her, saying she was hurt but she appreciated her being honest, adding, "but that our friendship will not be able to continue."

The thread overwhelmingly sided with the poster. "She already ended the friendship," one commenter wrote. "Congrats on ur [sic] wedding!! May u [sic] live long and prosper."

Others focused on directing the poster's attention to her married life ahead. "That's not a friend," one commenter wrote. "Don't give her another thought, don't reply. Put your energy toward your wedding with people who don't judge how others love for one another."

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There were some who questioned how the friend understood love, even if they expressed grief over missing out on the wedding.

One such reply detailed their own personal experience, turning the tables on their grandma. "I told my grandma that once," the commenter wrote. "I don't hate you, just your religion. She was taken ABACK. Hurt. Good."

Editor's note: The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in this Reddit post. This article reflects the claims, screenshots and comments shared by the original poster and other Reddit users on r/TwoHotTakes.