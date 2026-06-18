Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Woman’s Best Friend of 15 Years Turned Down Her Wedding Invite for One Reason—’Worried It Would Affect…’

2:43 PM CDT on June 18, 2026

Best friend refuses to attend gay marriage

Best friend refuses to attend gay marriage

|Referenced from: Pexels/www.kaboompics.com/Joel Santos

A woman shared a post to r/TwoHotTakes on Reddit describing how her best friend of 15 years declined to attend her upcoming wedding because of religious objections to same-s*x marriage.

Featured Video

The original poster, who goes by turnipsgreenss, shared screenshots of the text messages her friend sent to her, adding that she had already told the friend the friendship could not continue.

The poster is getting married next April to her partner, a woman, and she has asked three longtime friends to be bridesmaids. She mailed a bridesmaid package as a surprise to her best friend, who lives in another state and has known her since they were both around 11 years old.

The text that arrived the following night was not what she expected. "I've had a really hard time trying to decide if i [sic] can be a part of your wedding day," the friend wrote. "I don't want to hurt you. I should have been honest with you from the get go and expressed my thoughts to you when you first came to me about being g*y."

She said she had never judged the poster or loved her less for being gay, but drew a line when it came to supporting the marriage. "I just do not support you marrying another woman," she wrote. "I should have told you that a long time ago. But I didn't because I was worried it would affect our relationship."

The friend described her faith as having deepened over the past year. "I have been walking the fence with God for a long time but this past year my relationship with Him has grown more and more," she wrote. "Because of that, I can't with good conscience support a same s*x marriage when it goes completely against my beliefs. I've prayed a lot about it, and tried justifying it, but I can't attend your wedding."

The original poster replied to her, saying she was hurt but she appreciated her being honest, adding, "but that our friendship will not be able to continue."

The thread overwhelmingly sided with the poster. "She already ended the friendship," one commenter wrote. "Congrats on ur [sic] wedding!! May u [sic] live long and prosper."

Others focused on directing the poster's attention to her married life ahead. "That's not a friend," one commenter wrote. "Don't give her another thought, don't reply. Put your energy toward your wedding with people who don't judge how others love for one another."

There were some who questioned how the friend understood love, even if they expressed grief over missing out on the wedding.

One such reply detailed their own personal experience, turning the tables on their grandma. "I told my grandma that once," the commenter wrote. "I don't hate you, just your religion. She was taken ABACK. Hurt. Good."

Editor's note: The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in this Reddit post. This article reflects the claims, screenshots and comments shared by the original poster and other Reddit users on r/TwoHotTakes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

Kid Gets Picked up From School in Lamborghini by Cousin, Impressing His Friends and the Rest of the School

June 18, 2026
Trending

“This Is the Biggest Tourist Attraction I Can Have as a European”: Vacationer Loses His Mind Over Visiting His First Walmart Store

June 18, 2026
Trending

“I Got Rejected”: Woman Says She Was Denied Serving Job Despite Having a Bachelor’s Degree

June 18, 2026
Trending

“She Does Everything She Can to Take Away Their Fun”: Woman Sparks Debate After Confronting Kids Playing Basketball

June 18, 2026
Trending

NYC Man’s Routine of Collecting Bottles Took an Unforeseen Turn, Thanks to Cartier

June 18, 2026
Culture

Old Woman’s Life Unexpectedly Saved After an Uber Trip to a Grocery Store

June 18, 2026
Advertisement