Woman With a Walker Struggled to Open a Door While the Bystander Watched—The Internet is Urging Critics Not to Be Quick to Judge

A viral video of a woman with a walker who was struggling to open a door has sparked widespread debate online. Many are calling out the bystander from the video for allegedly simply watching and not helping the woman.

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But the internet is urging critics not to judge the situation harshly. According to a recording shared by @HistorianUSA1, a woman who not only had a walker but also had a brace on her leg was seen trying to open a door.

Right behind her, another person stood and appeared to be waiting for her to open the door. The woman with a visible mobility impairment was seen slowly pushing her walker while also balancing herself and the door, trying to get inside.

This is actually disgusting to watch.



A woman with a walker is clearly struggling to get through the door. The person standing literally right there? Just watches her fight with it and does nothing.



The caption says it all:



“I’m actually so disappointed and disgusted by this.”… pic.twitter.com/QX17YBfJXj — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 7, 2026

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She and the bystander briefly maintain eye contact. But the other woman did not hold the door open. Instead, once the woman went inside, she too followed and closed the door behind her.

The narrator of the recording noted that the other woman was watching the woman struggle, but did not offer to help her hold the door open or simply assist. At the end of the video, the narrator wondered, “What is wrong with humanity these days?”

Although the video’s source is unconfirmed, the narrator expressed his opinion based on what he’d witnessed. In a caption within the recording, he wrote: “I’m actually so disappointed and disgusted by this.”

The Internet Urged Others Not to Be Quick to Judge After Watching the Viral Video of The Woman With a Walker

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Since the verified account shared the video, it has been viewed by over 838,000 people on X. Many were left divided about the incident.

Some users mentioned that the behavior was normal, saying, “It’s every person for themselves these days. I don’t expect anyone to help me, and I also help no one.”

Others agreed with the narrator from the video, who thought the bystander could have held open the door. A person said, “Seriously, it takes two seconds to hold a door…”

Many others urged critics of the video against being quick to judge. One commenter pointed out the possibility of the bystander being the woman’s physical therapist.

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Maybe she got told to not help . I know alot of disabled people that jist want to do it on their own . — HEXGAMER (@Hexgamer_x) July 8, 2026

The user pointed to a moment when the two appeared to make eye contact, speculating that they may have exchanged words.

They said, “It looks like they are talking to each other, and maybe this is part of the physical therapy where she’s learning how to manage maneuvering with doors, with her walker.”

Another commented, “Maybe they’re together, and she is working on becoming more independent with her support right there in case anything goes wrong.” The comments about the many reasons why the woman wasn’t offered help continued to pour in.

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Editor's Note: The details above are a reflection of the video shared by @HistorianUSA1 on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.