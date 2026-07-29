31-Year-Old Worker Says Her Retirement Plan Is to ‘Die Homeless on the Street’ Despite Working Full-Time — X Pushes Back

A video shared on X by @HistorianUSA1 shows a 31-year-old worker expressing fears that she could end up homeless despite having a full-time job. Though the video is labeled "bad news for Gen Z," many users disagree with her assessment of personal finances and career decisions.

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In the clip, the woman argues that many young adults face an uncertain financial future even if they work consistently.

She says her parents are in debt and that rising living costs and stagnant wages make it unlikely she could afford to keep the family home after they die.

"My retirement plan is to die homeless on the street in the apocalypse, and it's not for a lack of trying," she says.

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She explains she works a salaried 40-hour-per-week job and has been working since she was 18, aside from the time spent studying overseas when she was legally prohibited from working. She added that she has held 17 jobs over 14 years. She said she left several positions after being asked to engage in practices she believed violated safety rules or company policy.

Alright, this one pissed in my Corn Flakes and I haven’t even had breakfast yet.



31 years old. 17th job. Still living with his parents.



Retirement plan: “die homeless on the street in the apocalypse.”



And when they die he’s just gonna live in his paid-off 15-year-old car.… pic.twitter.com/DaOeot3MS7 — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 28, 2026

Among the examples she cites is a previous retail job where she alleges employees were encouraged to create customer accounts using credit card information without customers' authorization. The Daily Dot could not independently verify those allegations.

She also says her parents are in debt despite living an ordinary middle-class lifestyle. The woman references a statistic claiming that "49% of people under 30 live with their parents" and then arguing that many in her generation could face homelessness after their parents die. U.S. Census Bureau data does show a historically elevated share of young adults living with parents in recent years; the exact figure varies depending on age group and methodology.

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Meanwhile, housing affordability has become a growing concern, according to the National Association of Realtors and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

On X, one wrote, "17 jobs in 14 years?? This is a YOU problem. Quit changing jobs so much." Another commented, "Maybe instead of making these dumbass videos you ought to try working for a living. That's how you end up being able to buy things." Others spoke of her living arrangement: "17 jobs, and she's only 31? The problem is YOU, sweetheart."

I have a son, who took initiative and found himself a construction labor job. At the end of the summer, he was the only laborer left that was hired at the same time. Offered a carpenter apprenticeship, completed it and now owns a home, is married and is a father. He's 34 now. — Schloofy (@popupgingersnap) July 29, 2026

Not every response was entirely dismissive. For example, a user acknowledged economic challenges, writing, "I get it! It's bad out here, and this is the worst I have seen." Still, they also suggested that living with parents could help save money to buy a home.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's employment history, the specific workplace allegations she described, or the 49% statistic she cited. The details above reflect the video as shared on X by @HistorianUSA1. The identity and specific location of the woman in the video have not been confirmed. U.S. Census Bureau data and Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reporting were used as independent sources for context on housing affordability and young adult living arrangements.