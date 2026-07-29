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‘I’m Not Playing Games Anymore’: A Mom Canceled Her Kids’ Dentist Appointment After Seeing Bibles in the Waiting Room

By Reni

5:01 AM CDT on July 29, 2026

Woman cancelled kid's appointment at the dentist after noticing Bibles everywhere.

Woman cancelled kid’s appointment at the dentist after noticing Bibles everywhere.

|Image Credit: (L) X | @HistorianUSA1 ; (R) Reference Image via Canva

A woman cancelled her kids appointment at the dentist after noticing Bibles on the clinic’s tables. Her reaction sparked a heated debate online, urging many to inform her that it ultimately came down to a person’s choice. 

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The original TikTok video appeared to have been removed as of publication, though the clip has circulated on other TikTok accounts and was reshared on X by @HistorianUSA1.

In the video, a woman shared her experience after recently visiting a new dentist with her children. When she first walked into the clinic, she noticed Bibles on every tabletop and wondered why there were so many. 

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She asked the receptionist about the Bibles and was told they were 'just there.' Upon hearing her response, the mother decided to immediately cancel her kids’ appointment. She said, “I’m not playing games anymore.” 

She explained, “This is not a Christian nation; you don’t need to have Bibles in your office, or you can, and I won’t patronize it.” The woman went on to recall accusations against the queer community pushing agendas and compared it to her experience of finding Bibles in offices. 

Lastly, the mother claimed she was especially “done” with people offering to pray for her and Bibles everywhere. With nearly 280,000 views, the woman’s remarks quickly sparked a heated debate. 

The Woman Canceled Her Kids' Dentist Appointment — the Internet Said It Was Her Choice

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Many resonated with the woman’s response to her observations and the choice she made. They each shared a series of GIFs and AI-generated images in support of her.

However, the majority emphasized choice. They claimed it came down to the business’s choice to display the Bible and the woman’s choice to leave, which is her right. 

The X account commented on the woman’s experience and stated, “A private business putting Bibles in the waiting room is not oppression; it's ownership.” Many in the comments agreed with this particular remark. 

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A user mentioned, “Just because the books are there, doesn’t mean you have to read them. That is what the Second Amendment still provides.” Similarly, another user mentioned, “Ma’am, it’s up to you if you want to be a patron…

Finally, a person noted, “(It's) called FREEDOM, sweetheart. Their freedom of RELIGION; Your family’s freedom of choice and expression…Our equal right to FREE SPEECH…”

The woman has not been identified, nor has the location of the dental clinic been confirmed. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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