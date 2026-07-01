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Woman Who Took Out $120K Private Student Loan Left Paying Back $170K—She Now Warns Others Not to Fall For It

By Reni

7:16 AM CDT on July 1, 2026

Woman warned students not to fall for the private loan debt trap.

Woman warned students not to fall for the private loan debt trap.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @katiemfrederick

A woman took out a $120,000 private student loan for college and accrued $50,000 in interest over four years. However, when the time came to pay it back, she realized she was in an alleged debt trap for $170,000. 

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The woman posted a TikTok video warning others about private student loans and urging young adults to research them carefully before signing. @katiemfrederick captioned her TikTok writing: “What they don’t tell you about student loans.” 

In the video, she said she had not realized that private student loan interest compounds daily. And not when it’s time for repayment, as she thought.

Basically, the interest began calculating from the day she began her first year of college for her undergraduate degree. 

By the time she had reached year four of her degree, the influencer claimed she amassed about $50,000 in compound interest. Ultimately, she’s left with a debt of a whopping $170,000.

After highlighting her dilemma, the woman shared a minor update with her followers. She claimed that she was “dealing with the problem” and was doing everything in her power to pay off the loan.

She said she shared the video because she had been unaware of how interest accumulation worked on private student loans. 

Ultimately, she deemed private student loans as “predatory.” The TikToker did not comment on whether these details were communicated to her before she took the loan. However, she did highlight being unaware about it. 

The Internet Was Divided on the Debt Trap the Woman Claimed She Was In 

In the comment section of the TikTok, her followers agreed that it was an allegedly predatory system. The content creator responded to a user who agreed with her and said, “It is and it’s my fault I didn’t do more research on them.” 

Many suggested that since the individuals seeking out the loans are usually 18-years-old, those working in loan departments allegedly take advantage of it. A user resonating with it said, “They told us, we just didn’t know what it meant because we were 18-years-old.” 

The creator also agreed with it and mentioned that she was “10,000% on the hook” for the loan, but hoped that others would learn from her mistakes. The TikTok video amassed nearly 60,000 views and quickly made its way to X. 

It was reshared on X by @WallStreetApes and was viewed by over 42,000 people on the social media platform. Like commenters on TikTok, users on X had similar responses to her experience. 

A user who agreed with the TikToker’s comments about student loans being predatory said, “The debt trap is predatory and government student loans are no better.” Similarly, another person added, “The entire student loan lending system is characterized by predation.”

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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