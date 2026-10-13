Childhood Friend Exposed Over Harassing Texts, TikToker Says

A TikTok user’s story has sparked discussion online after she shared how she discovered that one of her childhood best friends had been sending harassing text messages to their friend group. Kalina, who goes by @kalinaisabella on TikTok, compared the situation to the TV series Pretty Little Liars and explained how the discovery ultimately ended their friendship. Her video received nearly 970,000 views and 630 comments.

Kalina began by explaining that she had two best friends in high school, one whom she called “A” and the other, “J.” She said that one day, out of the blue, A began receiving a series of harassing text messages. The messages were extremely mean and detailed, describing much of the childhood trauma A had experienced. Kalina said she knew firsthand how nasty the messages were because A would share screenshots of them with her and J.

Kalina went on to explain that the text messages were just the beginning, as she also began receiving threatening notes in her locker. Unable to identify the source of the notes and texts, Kalina and J could only comfort A because they were genuinely scared for her well-being.

However, not long after, J began receiving the same harassing texts. Similar to A, the messages contained many of her dark secrets and things she didn't want anyone to know. Additionally, the texts criticized J for being friends with A because of some of the things she had done and the type of family she came from.

Kalina Said She Started Receiving Harassing Texts Before Exposing Her Friend

Shortly after J began receiving the texts, Kalina also began being bombarded with the same harassing messages. She said the texts included detailed information about both J and A's past secrets, which disturbed her sleep for days. She was afraid, especially after receiving such concerning messages at midnight.

However, Kalina noticed that the harassment appeared to be affecting A's daily life differently than it affected hers or J's, which she found suspicious. A few days later, Kalina said she and A were hanging out by themselves. A got up to do something and left her phone unlocked, prompting Kalina to investigate.

She said another thing that sparked her suspicion was that whenever she received these strange texts, A would be on her phone texting at the exact same time. So, as she searched through A's phone, she came across a texting app. As she looked through the app, she found her name, J's name, and all the harassing conversations they had been having with a mystery number.

What's even more disturbing is that, as Kalina continued investigating, she came across A's mom's name, her dad's name, her boyfriend's name, her ex-boyfriend's name, and many other people from A's inner circle who were also receiving the same harassing texts.

Kalina was genuinely shocked to discover that A had allegedly been manufacturing these texts the entire time. But instead of confronting her right away, she spoke to J about the discovery. Then they both confronted A, and Kalina reassured her that they loved her and simply asked her to be honest with them. Then she asked, “Have you been the one sending these harassing text messages to all of us?”

But A sharply denied being the one behind the texts. Kalina said the discovery exposed what she viewed as a pattern of pathological lying, and their friendship ended right there.

Reactions to the video came from commenters who also experienced a similar "Pretty Little Liar" situation. One commenters was genuinely curious about why someone would do something like this. They wrote, "Like what is the psychology behind this?? Why do people drag themselves to the closesty people in their lives?"

Another commenter said that they started receiving text messages from a dead friend, but it turned out to be their mother. They wrote, "I did too. . . My friend died and we started getting messages and phone calls, whole time his mom was just going through his phone."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based on Kalina's personal account shared on TikTok under the username @kalinaisabella.