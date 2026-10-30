On Aug. 15, TikTok creator Keri, who posts under the handle @life.withkeri, shared her account of an exclusive women's workout studio that she described as a cult. The video sparked discussion about fitness culture and the desire for community. It had received more than 96,300 likes at the time of publication. Keri recalled joining a workout group during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she was struggling with alcoholism and addiction while caring for her young children.

The studio was allegedly an invitation-only space marketed around fitness, female empowerment, friendship and belonging. Prospective members had to apply through Instagram messages or receive an invitation, after which they would get a call from the studio's owner.

The exclusivity initially appealed to Keri, who wanted to leave the house and feel better about herself. "I am not some impressionable young idiot who's gonna fall for some bullshit," she said, but later acknowledged that she had become deeply invested in the group.

The studio seemed to offer exciting, energetic music-based workouts. The women there exchanged phone numbers and tried to become friends. However, Keri gradually became uncomfortable as the owner began exerting greater control over members' behavior.

According to Keri, the studio's owner imposed rules that extended beyond exercise. She claimed members were told how to dress and not to use their phones during the day. The owner allegedly threatened to check their screen time. Keri also recalled the owner pressuring members to make personal decisions, such as ending relationships.

The creator also described the environment as physically demanding, with classes held in a studio that was heated to around 100 degrees. She criticized the workout techniques and said the owner often demeaned women's bodies. Although Keri said the experience initially made her feel happy and empowered, she eventually grew uncomfortable and began questioning the owner's behavior.

On the other hand, she acknowledged that the group had positive aspects, including friendships she still values. Keri appreciated the sense of community, including showing up for friends, celebrating birthdays and caring for one another through acts of service. Those lessons, she explained, stayed with her even after she decided to leave what she later described as a cult.

TikTok users shared their own experiences with the same or similar workout groups that they also felt were cult-like.

TikTok users talk about fitness "cults."

One wrote, "This (...) is super important because we become impressionable to this kind of stuff when we believe we aren't impressionable. No one is immune to the innately human need to have community." Another person recalled being required to limit screen time, while others said they had been humiliated in similar spaces or pressured about their body image.

One commenter said they had joined the studio before the pandemic and that the environment changed as it became more exclusive. The commenter also alleged that the experience contributed to an eating disorder, for which they sought support from a nutritionist after leaving.

Keri also distanced herself from the "cult" after disagreements and concerns about the owner's behavior. She recalled receiving a friendly message from the owner on Instagram before being blocked.

After that, she never returned to the "cult."