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Woman Says She Received 60 Roses at Work—But Her Co-Workers’ Response Left Her Stunned

7:25 AM CST on November 4, 2026

Corporate employee gets 60 roses at work and is shocked by what her manager does next.

Corporate employee gets 60 roses at work and is shocked by what her manager does next.

|Images via @agrittygirl/Tiktok | Cansu Hangül/Pexels

TikTok creator @agrittygirl, who also works in the corporate world, shared a story about receiving 60 roses at her workplace. What followed, she said, was a series of awkward demands from co-workers and interruptions while she was in a meeting. The video, posted Aug. 6, drew 584,700 views at the time of publication.

The woman began the video by saying that she was once dating a man who had flowers delivered to her office. She said her colleagues’ reaction was bizarre. The creator added that she was in a meeting when someone knocked on the door and whispered that she had a delivery. When she asked the person to let someone else sign for it on her behalf, the woman asked her to do it herself.

She said she left the meeting midway to sign for the delivery, only to find that the package was already on her desk. It contained 60 roses, which were visible to everyone in the open-plan office. She immediately concluded that they must have come from one of the two men she was dating at the time. The flowers came with a note bearing the word “princess.” After that, she returned downstairs for her meeting.

The woman said she was interrupted again when someone barged into the boardroom to announce that her manager wanted her to remove the flowers from her desk. She asked the man whether the manager knew she was in a meeting. With what she described as a nasty look, he replied that the manager knew and that was why she had sent him.

The creator recalled leaving her meeting again and going downstairs to her desk, only to find that the flowers had been moved to the bottom of her desk. When she saw them, she found another note that read, “Don’t worry, princess, we moved it for you.”

One commenter wrote, “Ohhhh to be a black woman in corporate.” Another wrote, "'Someday you will be a princess too' would be my reply.” A third commenter said, “The jealousy is real. You are probably higher up than them, and now you’re getting 60 roses at work that must’ve pissed them off.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @agrittygirl’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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