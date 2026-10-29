Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Culture

Woman Says People in Their 20s Have Forgotten How to Make Friends and Sparks Debate

5:26 AM CDT on October 29, 2026

Woman says people in their 20s have forgotten how to make friends and sparks debate.

Woman says people in their 20s have forgotten how to make friends and sparks debate.

|Images via @talkwithjewlz/TikTok

A TikTok user, @talkwithjewlz, shared a video about how she got pissed off when she saw that the people around her didn't know how to socialize. She especially pointed out people in their 20s who, according to her, did not know how to interact or keep a conversation going. The video, posted on April 12, drew 388,100 views as of publication.

The woman started the video by calling it a “fancy issue” that people around her did not know how to socialize. She observed a huge divide between kids who had COVID during high school and kids whose high school experience wasn’t affected by COVID. The creator concluded that these kids did not know how to be friendly and nice to others.

The woman recalled going on tours where she had to talk to new students in her class. Once, she told a student she loved his shirt and even asked where he got it because she just wanted to make friends on campus. His response left her amused. He only replied, “Thanks”, and left it there, which made her feel weird for being kind.

“And I think with the rise of the internet, like, more and more people are, like, seeing, like, online, and they both look at you like you are crazy. And I feel like everyone thinks they're better than other people,” she added. The TikTok creator also claimed these people would only be friends with you if they knew you had a following, which she thought was mean and insane.

She said many people want to be friends with her once they find out about her Instagram following. “Like, people literally look at you like you're crazy for just being friendly.” The creator added that no one these days wanted to go and speak to people. “Like, everyone wants to just stay with the people they already know, and they literally cannot be friendly, feel life of them, or see any sort of friendliness as weird.”

“I don't think I've ever been in a space with 20-year-olds ever again. Like, unless I obviously talk to people that are one or two years younger than me, and so many of them just don't know how to interact or keep a conversation going or be nice. Like, literally just being nice. It's wild to me. Wild,” she concluded.

The comments section drew a range of reactions. One commenter wrote, “Idk how to tell y'all that if you want community you have to talk to people.” Another commenter wrote, “This. I HATE when I give someone a compliment, and they give me a dirty look.” A third commenter wrote, “"I don't owe you friendship" you don't have to be someones friend to simply thank them for a compliment.” A fourth commenter wrote, “coming from an introvert, there's such a thing as talking too much.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @talkwithjewlz’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

Customers Blame Poor Service While Workers Point to Low Wages and Exhausting Shifts in Viral TikTok Debate

October 29, 2026
Culture

Man Shares Relationship Advice About Recognizing Red Flags: ‘Who They Were, in the End, Is Who They Were the Entire Time’

October 29, 2026
Culture

Parents Tell 18-Year-Old to Move Out After She Wants to Stop Sharing Her Location, Sparking Privacy Debate

October 29, 2026
Culture

TikToker Shares 24 Blunt Relationship Lessons, Including Why Women Shouldn’t Stay for Empty Promises

October 29, 2026
Culture

TikToker Says Women Don’t Need a Dramatic Reason to Leave a Good Partner When They’re Unhappy: ‘Two Good People Are Just the Wrong Fit’

October 29, 2026
Culture

Tenant Says Landlord Refused to Fix Broken Washer and Dryer Before Showing Up Angry: ‘Finishing a Lease With an Unethical Landlord’

October 29, 2026