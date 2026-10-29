Woman says people in their 20s have forgotten how to make friends and sparks debate.

A TikTok user, @talkwithjewlz, shared a video about how she got pissed off when she saw that the people around her didn't know how to socialize. She especially pointed out people in their 20s who, according to her, did not know how to interact or keep a conversation going. The video, posted on April 12, drew 388,100 views as of publication.

The woman started the video by calling it a “fancy issue” that people around her did not know how to socialize. She observed a huge divide between kids who had COVID during high school and kids whose high school experience wasn’t affected by COVID. The creator concluded that these kids did not know how to be friendly and nice to others.



The woman recalled going on tours where she had to talk to new students in her class. Once, she told a student she loved his shirt and even asked where he got it because she just wanted to make friends on campus. His response left her amused. He only replied, “Thanks”, and left it there, which made her feel weird for being kind.

“And I think with the rise of the internet, like, more and more people are, like, seeing, like, online, and they both look at you like you are crazy. And I feel like everyone thinks they're better than other people,” she added. The TikTok creator also claimed these people would only be friends with you if they knew you had a following, which she thought was mean and insane.

She said many people want to be friends with her once they find out about her Instagram following. “Like, people literally look at you like you're crazy for just being friendly.” The creator added that no one these days wanted to go and speak to people. “Like, everyone wants to just stay with the people they already know, and they literally cannot be friendly, feel life of them, or see any sort of friendliness as weird.”

“I don't think I've ever been in a space with 20-year-olds ever again. Like, unless I obviously talk to people that are one or two years younger than me, and so many of them just don't know how to interact or keep a conversation going or be nice. Like, literally just being nice. It's wild to me. Wild,” she concluded.



The comments section drew a range of reactions. One commenter wrote, “Idk how to tell y'all that if you want community you have to talk to people.” Another commenter wrote, “This. I HATE when I give someone a compliment, and they give me a dirty look.” A third commenter wrote, “"I don't owe you friendship" you don't have to be someones friend to simply thank them for a compliment.” A fourth commenter wrote, “coming from an introvert, there's such a thing as talking too much.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @talkwithjewlz’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.