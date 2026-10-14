Woman Says Man Blamed Her After She Restated a Boundary: ‘I Want Y’all to Witness These Red Flags’

A TikTok video posted by creator @alexfullofgrace on Oct. 8, 2026, shows her describing a man’s reaction to a boundary she had set. The video drew about 75,100 views and 15,400 likes at the time of publication.

“If a guy is challenging your boundaries via text, he’s not safe to meet in person,” the creator said. She recalled that a few weeks earlier, a man told her what he was into. One act was “a very hard no for me. Hard boundary,” and she told him so.

The TikToker said she shares such stories for a reason. “I want y’all to be able to, like, witness these red flags without having to live them,” she said.

She recalled that the man initially replied, “Okay, no problem. We won’t do that.” Eight minutes later, he sent a new message saying he wanted to do that very thing. She replied that it was a hard no and that she had already said so.

@alexfullofgrace I share these conversations for a few reasons: 1) learning from a video is better than learning from personal experience EVERY TIME so im always gonna share 2) We need to challenge the all too common idea that women who just want to hookup deserve to be treated this way, dont deserve for their boundaries to be respected, and are ok for men to harm. There is no group of women who should have to tolerate men treating them this way. (Yes that includes SW) 3) the men in these stories are progressive. Most are not straight. The idea that only conservative or straight men harm women is fucking wild and needs to be stopped #dating #datingstorytime #hookup #patriarchy #redflags ♬ original sound - Alex ✨

The man then became defensive, telling her she should have softened her wording. She said a person who is not a “walking red flag” would not mind direct wording. He told her he was distracted and that she needed to chill, she said. “If somebody is too distracted to remember your hard boundaries, they’re not safe to be with,” she said, adding that sex is itself distracting.

Next, the man said the message was a typo. That explanation made no sense to her. “So he’s straight lying now,” she said. She said he then tried to appeal to her emotions. He told her it was offensive that she called him out, saying that “all he wants to do is respect my boundaries.” The creator said he cast himself as the victim. “He wants to be coddled,” she said.

She said the man then tried to confuse her. When that failed, he said he had never claimed to be uncomfortable with her boundaries. “You acted it out and then denied it,” she told him. He replied that she was too aggressive in restating her limit.

She said men who do this want a partner to apologize in return. “That’s like a 1 on the aggressiveness scale,” the TikToker said, adding that a safe person would not be offended even at a much higher level.

The man later said he would never push her boundaries. He then said the events never happened and suggested it was a prank. He asked, “Are we really gonna toss everything in the bin because of this?” She answered, “Yes, absolutely.”

The TikToker said a person who cares about safety “would never put you in the position to have to say no twice.” She said having to restate her boundary is a red flag in itself.

A viewer described how they use a first refusal to see how people react.

“I actually try to say ‘no’ asap in any new connection (work, friend, relationship),” a commenter wrote. “[...] I will say no to the first ‘no’ i [sic] have even if it is a soft no. Because I want to know how people respond to my no.”

Another commenter described a text exchange with a stranger that ended in a block.

“Once when I was single a guy started chatting with me and he sent me a shirtless selfie,” a commenter wrote.

The commenter said they asked him to stop. “I told him please put some clothes on because we’ve never even met,” the commenter said. The commenter said he did it again the next day. “I know I’ll get in trouble for this but I just wanted to send you a picture lol,” the commenter wrote. “I blocked him.”

One commenter offered another explanation for why the man might have repeated the message.

The commenter said they were speaking from experience. “[...] it’s also a very real possibility that he was juggling texts with multiple women at once,” the commenter wrote. “He didn’t realize he re-texted you the hard boundary because he meant to text it to the other woman,” the commenter explained. “Which, yes, is also a red flag, lol.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @alexfullofgrace’s account as shared on TikTok. Her identity, the man’s identity and the commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.