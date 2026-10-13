TikTok Server Shares 4 Rules for New Restaurant Workers

A server on TikTok has sparked a conversation online after sharing four rules new restaurant workers should follow when starting the job. Hannah, who goes by @hannah__lynn1 on the platform, regularly posts videos about working in the service industry. In a recent video, she shared her advice for new servers. The video has received 296,500 views and 184 comments.

Hannah breaks down the important things new servers should know and be aware of before heading into the job.

1. Keep Up With Your Basic Hygiene

"There have been so many people that I have come across working with that smell bad or their breath stinks. And you are talking to people, you are serving people food. Nobody wants to go out to a restaurant and have someone that smells bad handling their meal. So take a shower before work," she advises.

2. Attitude and Demeanor

"Your attitude and your demeanor while you are at work says a lot more than your words do," Hannah says in the video.

3. Learn How to Read a Table

"You will have some tables come in that don't want to have a conversation with you. They wanna come in, they wanna order their food, they wanna eat and they wanna leave. You will have other tables that wanna come in, have a great time, they wanna chitchat with you and they wanna start conversations. You need to learn to pick up on those cues of those different types of tables 'cause that is how you will make your money," she says.

4. Keep a Positive Attitude

"You are a server, you are not a doctor, you're not a surgeon, you're not responsible for keeping people alive. It is a restaurant job. It's not that serious. So just keep a positive attitude when you get weeded because it's really not that big of a deal," she says.

Users Also Added Their Own Advice in the Comments

Hannah's advice prompted other users to share their own tips for making restaurant work easier, from keeping extra supplies on hand to maintaining a positive attitude.

"If youre[sic] a smoker (any kind) keep mouthwash, body spray (mild scent), and hand sanitizer in your work bag. also, have a work bag. extra shirt and an extra apron if you can. spray deodorant in case you forget. dry shampoo. backup makeup bag for touch ups during a double," one user advised.

"LINT ROLL YOURSELF! and unfortunately, smiling is huge. makes you more money and tricks your brain into thinking you're in a good mood," said another.

Others in the comments praised Hannah for her advice. Sometimes, it's the little things that can make a big difference, and this is an example of that.

Another user reminded viewers that even though servers aren't doctors, they still have a certain responsibility when it comes to customers' health.

"I understand no one is a doctor and such, but we do need to keep people alive in understanding and being transparent on any cross contamination or allergy concerns because that can turn deadly. When people say do you have gluten free options, i respond with is this celiac or is this a choice because there food items that will be in close proximity of foods with gluten so theres a good chance of cross contamination," they said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the advice shared in the video, which is based on Hannah's personal experience working in the service industry on TikTok under the username @hannah__lynn1.