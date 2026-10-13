Redditor Called Out her Older Sister for Being a Selfish Single Mom

A Reddit post shared to r/AmItheAsshole describes a young woman whose older sister, a single mom, allegedly expects the people in her life to rearrange their plans to accommodate her. The writer explained that her sister is 32 years old, has a 5-year-old child, and has been a single parent for roughly three years.

The writer, who is 27, said she has always helped her sister when she can. She has babysat, picked up groceries, driven her to appointments, and even canceled her own plans in emergencies. However, lately, she has felt that her sister’s requests for favors have turned into expectations that everyone should schedule their lives around her needs.

The latest conflict arose on a Saturday when the writer had planned a trip with two friends. They had organized the trip a month in advance, and their hotel was already booked and paid for. At the last minute, her sister told her she needed her to watch her son on Saturday because she had agreed to cover an extra shift at work.

The writer simply explained that she was going on a trip that day and wouldn’t be available. Her sister, however, insisted that she could easily reschedule the trip.

The writer explained that everything had already been booked and paid for, and her friends had also rearranged their schedules to make the trip happen. With so much already planned, she didn’t think canceling was a reasonable option.

Her Sister Called Her Selfish for Not Understanding How Hard It Was to Be a Single Mom

Rather than accepting that she had asked for a favor at the last minute, the sister accused the writer of being selfish and said she couldn’t possibly understand how difficult it was to be a single mom.

The writer reiterated that she wouldn’t be able to babysit her nephew. Her sister tried once more to change her mind, but the writer responded bluntly that while she understood the responsibilities of being a single parent, that didn’t give her sister the right to expect everyone around her to rearrange their lives to accommodate her.

Her sister was stunned for a moment before calling the response insensitive.

The writer said her mother called the following day. Although her mother agreed that she wasn’t obligated to babysit her nephew, she also felt the writer could have expressed herself differently. Ultimately, the writer went on the trip with her friends.

Reacting to the post, many commenters believed she was right for finally setting a boundary with her sister. They said that, although her words may have been insensitive, they were necessary. One commenter wrote, "Nta. You finally drew a boundary. That will always provoke a negative response. Hold firm or you will always be on call at your sisters whim."

Another commenter said that, sentiments aside, her sister needed to hear those words unfiltered. They wrote, "It may have been a little insensitive but someone needed to say it. Unfortunately part of being a single parent is needing to realize that while it's lovely people in your life are willing to help you out. It's not their child or responsibility."

A separate commenter said if her sister wanted a more sensitive answer, she should've been more considerate with the plans of other people. They wrote, "NTA-if she doesn't want to be in the receiving end of insensitive comments maybe she should be a little more sensitive herself and not call people selfish for wanting to follow through on the plans they made."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the post, which are based solely on the Reddit user's account.