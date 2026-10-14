Woman Questions First Date After Man Starts Making Suggestive Comments Before They Meet

TikTok creator @fashionably.divorced planned her first date after more than two years away from dating. But after a potential date made suggestive comments before they had met, she took to social media to ask for suggestions. She discussed arranging a daytime date with a man she called adorable and wanted to meet for coffee. But their subsequent exchanges left her wondering whether the date would happen.

In the video, the creator said she was preparing for her first date in about two and a half years. The man, who works in sales and often travels, suggested having lunch. She suggested meeting for daytime coffee at the grocery store, and the two agreed. But after they settled on a date and time, the conversation took a turn that made her uncomfortable.

She said the man told her he couldn't stop thinking about her and imagining what she might be wearing while working from home. She responded by saying she was wearing sweatpants two sizes too big. He also said he was concerned about her while he was at Panera and thought he should focus more on the danishes and bagels.

The creator said the increasingly suggestive conversation could derail her plans. She added that he might send an unsolicited explicit photo before the date. The creator has more than 602,000 followers on TikTok.

Several commenters criticized the s----l comments made before the pair met. A commenter said that the phrase "I can't stop thinking about you" might be flattering on its own but could feel uncomfortable if the conversation turned s----l before the two had met. Others advised the creator to cancel the date and described ending potential relationships after similar conversations.

Some also questioned why people seeking relationships ask what someone is wearing while working from home, interpreting the question as an attempt to make the conversation s----l. While some commenters focused on the man, others praised the creator's sense of humor and storytelling, regardless of whether the date took place.