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Tell me I’m bad’: Server says customer made bizarre demands, and his table did nothing

11:12 AM CST on November 4, 2026

TikTok server recalls strange customer who asked her to call him awful during restaurant visit.

TikTok server recalls strange customer who asked her to call him awful during restaurant visit.

|Images via @gabrielle.emerson_/Pexels

TikTok creator @gabrielle.emerson_ shared a story about an unusual interaction she had with a customer while working as a restaurant server. She said the man gave bizarre answers to her questions and asked her to tell him he was bad. The video, posted June 10, had received 794,800 views at the time of publication.

The creator began by recalling an incident at the restaurant where she worked. She said a man at a table ordered drinks. When she asked what he wanted, he replied, “A Coke, a water and 2 glasses.” The TikToker repeated the order, but the man interrupted and said that was not what he wanted.

He said, “I just don’t want you to mix them. I just want a Coke, a water and 2 glasses.” The creator laughed and tried to lighten the moment by calling him funny. She then took his food order, and he chose one of her favorite meals.

She added that she liked to modify her own orders to make them taste better without paying more. The creator suggested a similar modification to the customer and asked whether she could make the changes if he liked them. She also offered to bring him what he had initially ordered if he did not like the changes. The man’s response left her stumped. He asked, “Are you sure I can’t just throw it on the floor?”

The creator laughed again and told him he could not. He repeatedly asked whether she was sure he could not do that. The man then said, “I want you to tell me I’m awful.” The creator looked surprised and, with a faint smile, asked him, “What?” The man continued, “I want you to tell me I’m bad.” When the creator declined, he said, “What? Are you going to tell me I’m good then? Tell me I’m good.”

The creator continued, “Mind you, this was a party of 5 people. I‘m guessing like family or his friends, and they were all just sitting and letting him talk to me like that. Literally got to the point where my manager had to talk to the table because he was being like s-xual.”

One commenter wrote, “I’ve never had a normal day being a waitress.” Another commenter shared an experience from their time as a server: “When I was a server, I asked the table if I could do anything else for them, and the dad said in front of his wife and teenage sons, 'A little hand?’ The sons laughed, and the wife’s face was sad, but she said nothing.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @gabrielle.emerson_’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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