A post shared to r/AskReddit in February 2026 asks users for the most jaw-dropping family drama story they have heard. The post drew 11 upvotes and 50 comments at the time of publication.

One reply described a first-date conversation about a teenager. "She starts telling way too much info," a commenter wrote. They said the woman's daughter was in high school and dating a man about nine years older, at 17 and 26.

"She was proud of her daughter," the commenter wrote. The woman allowed the couple to be together in the daughter's room. "I’m like, that’s statutory rape, but keep talking," they said. The woman then said she introduced the two, and that the man had also been intimate with her. "And she was okay with all this," the commenter added. "That was enough for me. I was done, pay for your own meal."

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Another Redditor described a family gathering that exposed an unexpected relationship. "My cousin brought her boyfriend to a family BBQ," they wrote. "They were all over each other, making out." The commenter’s grandmother asked about the man’s family. "Turned out they were second cousins," they recalled.

Another commenter described relatives who lost five of their six children. "In-laws who had 6 kids. 5 died from drug and/alcohol illnesses," they wrote. They said the surviving daughter received her parents’ house so they could qualify for Medicaid. She then took out a mortgage on the house. "Blew through the money and the house was taken by the bank," the commenter wrote. The daughter had adopted a child from her sister, and other relatives made sure the child knew who their birth mother was.

Another reply described a mother who abandoned her children and was located decades later. "My mother abandoned me and my 3 brothers when I was 5," they wrote. They said the youngest brother was 3. The commenter came home from kindergarten to find that their family had moved.

Their father took the children to an aunt’s house and told them he would return in a couple of days. The commenter did not see him again until age 14. "I didn’t recognize him," they added. By then, the father had become an alcoholic and was usually homeless. The commenter saw him "a handful of times before he died." At 15, they learned about another older brother whom their mother had also left.

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An aunt hired a private investigator who located the mother 40 years after she left. The mother’s siblings had not known what had happened to her, and the grandmother died without knowing. The commenter and one brother met their mother once. "She was awful," they wrote. The commenter said the mother seemed unconcerned that one brother had died before she was found.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this thread. The details above reflect the commenters' accounts as shared on r/AskReddit. The commenters' identities, usernames, ages, and the people they describe have not been confirmed.

Anyone who is experiencing or witnessing child abuse can call or text the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-422-4453.