TikToker’s Friend Disrupts Family Hotel Vacation

A TikToker says a friend's surprise visit turned her family vacation into a nightmare, eventually getting her and her family kicked out of their hotel a night early. The incident also affected her kids. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 1.1 million views and 6,110 comments.

TikTok user @katsuranotzura7, whose name is Allie, takes partial responsibility for what happened and says she probably shouldn't have posted about the trip on Facebook. The vacation was originally supposed to be just her, her husband, and their children.

They checked into their hotel and planned to spend the day relaxing. While they were down at the pool, Allie says someone grabbed her. When she turned around, she realized it was one of her friends.

The friend has children around the same age as Allie's. When Allie asked why she was there, the friend explained that she had seen Allie's Facebook post about the trip and wanted to surprise her by showing up.

Allie admits that she initially felt uneasy about the unexpected visit. However, her kids seemed happy, so she decided it would be fine. But then she spotted Danny, the man her friend was in a situationship with. Allie says Danny treated her friend terribly. Her friend noticed Allie's reaction and told her not to worry because he wouldn't be joining them at the Chicago aquarium.

Then, around midnight, Allie's friend called and asked if she could keep her dog, Lulu, in the hotel room because Danny's allergies were acting up. Allie's husband was also allergic, but she agreed to take the dog anyway. According to Allie, Lulu whined all night, and she couldn't get ahold of her friend.

"So the next morning, I am pissed. Like, we have barely slept. And she was like, oh, my God, Lu has never done that before. I'm so sorry. I can't believe she did that. And I didn't shut my phone off. It died, and I couldn't find my charger. I don't believe her. I was so angry," Allie says.

Later, Allie's husband went down to the hotel's attached restaurant to get some food. When he returned, he was angry and told her that Danny was already there, drunk, and charging drinks to their hotel room.

Allie went to the front desk and asked to see everything that had been charged to their room so far. That's when she discovered Danny's drinks.

"Over $85 in beer, starting from the day prior, the day we checked in, to now at 1 P.M. to our room," she says.

Soon, everyone was arguing in Allie's hotel room, with Danny arguing with her husband and Allie confronting her friend. Her friend claimed it was all a misunderstanding. Allie recalled her saying, "This is all my fault because I told Danny to just charge it to your room because he couldn't remember our room number and I couldn't remember either. And so I just said I did remember yours, 'cause yours is such an easy number, and I just said, we'll charge it to yours and I'll just cash up you like, it wouldn't be a big deal."

The Escalation of Their Argument Led to Hotel Complaints

Because of the arguing, another hotel guest reportedly called the front desk to complain. That's when hotel staff asked Allie and her family to leave early.

"I am begging them, please, please don't make us leave early. And they allowed us to stay that night, but they said we had to leave in the morning, even though we were supposed to stay one more night. And they refunded us for that night, but that's, like, so not the point," Allie says.

Allie told her friend that she better not see her at the aquarium the next day, even though the tickets her friend had bought were nonrefundable. She now says she feels guilty about the decision because her friend's children had been so excited about the outing.

TikTok Commenters Say Allie’s Friend Wasn't a True Friend

"NO - SHE IS NOT YOUR FRIEND. No friend would show up on your vacation, make you watch the dog, charge drinks to your room, and get you kicked out of your hotel," one user said.

"No they were stealing from you. Had your husband not heard what they were doing imagine how much the would have charged to your room. You were just defending yourself," another commenter wrote.

Other users also questioned whether Allie's friend had actually bought tickets to the aquarium or whether she planned to ask Allie to pay for them under the pretense of paying her back or splitting the cost.

"She never had tickets to the aquarium. There was going to be a mysterious problem with them when they got there and you would have to pay for everyone. That was always the plan. That's why she was okay just leaving," one user suggested.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @katsuranotzura7, which are based on her opinions shared in the video.