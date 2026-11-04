TikTok Skit Shows Customer Being Entitled and Rejecting Every Available Reservation Time: ‘6:30 Works Best for Us’

A TikTok skit posted by creator @floofydoofyy on Sept. 21, 2026, shows her playing both a waitress and a customer at a restaurant. The customer refuses to accept that a Friday dinner reservation is unavailable.

The video had been viewed more than 974,200 times and had received more than 126,800 likes at the time of publication.

The waitress welcomed the customer and asked how she could help. “I need to make a reservation for 6:30 this coming Friday,” the customer said. When the waitress said she needed to check whether the restaurant had any tables left, the customer objected.

“What do you mean you need to check and see what you have?” she asked. “I’m telling you my availability.” The waitress then asked how many people would be coming, and the customer said six. The waitress told her the restaurant had no openings at that time.

“We do not, unfortunately,” she said. “We have 4:00. We have 8:30 or nine.” The customer laughed and said she had not heard 6:30 offered. “That weekend is just crazy busy,” the waitress explained. “There’s a concert in town.” She said those were the only times she could offer and apologized. The customer said “6:30 works best for us” and asked what the waitress would do if the party came anyway.

The waitress told her she was welcome to come at 6:30 but would be placed on a waitlist. “You will just be put on the wait list, which is probably gonna be very, very long,” she said, adding that the restaurant could not provide seating at the bar for six people. “Oh, sweetie, do you not know when dinner time is?” the customer replied. The waitress said she understood, but the restaurant remained fully booked.

“Do you want me to look at a different date for you instead?” she asked. The customer sang, “LA LA, LA, LA LA,” and said she was not listening. She said her party would come at 6:30 on Friday and make the waitress’s life miserable. “And I am working on Friday, so I will see you then,” the customer said before leaving.

A viewer questioned how a fixed idea of mealtime fits with changing daylight hours. “If I had dinner when the sun went down I’d be eating at 4 in the winter and 10 in the summer,” they wrote. “Why not eat based on your schedule? Or does sunset not change much where you are?”

Another commenter took issue with the customer's reaction to the lack of openings. The commenter wrote that “some people are so [...] self-absorbed that they literally cannot process there not being an availability because they haven’t taken it. It’s like the concept of other people taking space and time isn’t something they can understand."

Another viewer said their restaurant sometimes posts a sign saying, “We have no free tables left today. No, not outside either. No, not later either. People still come inside to ask if that’s really the case or if the sign is there for no reason."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which appears to be a comedic skit. The details above reflect the creator’s skit as shared on TikTok.