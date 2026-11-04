A TikTok creator known as @hannahrussel0 shared a personal account of “co-worker betrayal,” explaining how a conversation at work led to her losing out on her favorite energy drink. The video, posted Jan. 16, 2026, begins with Hannah ranting, “If you think your co-workers are your friends, they’re not.” She reiterates her point as she recounts a casual conversation with a co-worker.

“I was like, my favourite energy drink that my sister put me onto is this blue, crisp, apple sparkling energy drink,” the TikTok creator says. The video continues with emotional music as Hannah reveals that one co-worker seemed particularly interested in the drink and asked where they could buy it.

“She tried to put me off her scent, her trail,” the TikTok creator says as she continues the story. “Two days ago, I’m going to the gym, and I stop by the gas station, there’s nothing on the shelf.”

Hannah says her co-worker ended up buying all the drinks. She then reveals the amount the co-worker reportedly spent. Hannah recalls that the co-worker approached her and said they were upset because they had spent $1,600.

“Oh, remember those energy drinks you were talking about at that gas station on so on and so corner, I went in there and bought all of them,” the creator says as emotional music continues playing in the background. Hannah then reveals that she has not spoken to the co-worker since, bringing the video to an end.

The video received more than 300,000 likes and 3,000 comments at the time of publication. Several users reacted to the reported price of the energy drinks. “Okay, but what the job where you can just up and buy someone’s rent in energy drinks,” one user wrote. Another added, “1600 on energy drinks where yall work at???”

Other viewers were confused by the exchange, with one questioning why someone would buy an entire supply of energy drinks without trying them first. Some users also discussed how mixing work and personal relationships can lead to people crossing boundaries.

“I be lying so much at my jobs if I’m in person, people are so weird,” one user wrote. Another chimed in, “I’ve learned the art to lie to my coworkers for this very reason. The only thing I’m quick to tell the truth is when they ask me for my social, I tell them I only follow my friends NOT the people I work with. People be really hating on you, for no reason.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @hannahrussel0, which are based on her personal account shared in the video.