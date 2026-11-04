A TikTok posted by creator @em.receipts on Sept. 23, 2026, shows her recounting a date’s reaction after she set a boundary. She says the man sent her a lengthy text after she told him she would not sleep over.

The video had received more than 687,500 views and 28,600 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker recalls meeting the man at a bar for a first date that went well. He was funny and paid for the drinks, and the night ended with him walking her to her Uber. “Next time you can come to mine and I’ll cook for you,” he told her.

She told him she would love for him to cook because she is a big foodie. “But I will not be staying over because I don’t really do that,” she added. On the second date, he said there would be no pressure, which she saw as a “green flag.” “Or so I thought,” she said.

She opened a text from him 30 minutes after getting home. “I’ve been very open with you and I thought there was a genuine connection,” she reads. “I don’t understand why you’d kiss me on the day and then create this distance. It makes me feel like you don’t trust my intentions.” She gives him credit for staying calm and not getting personal. “I literally set one boundary and it’s like I’ve insulted his character,” she says.

She told him, “This is not about trusting you.” He replied, “I don’t date people who don’t make me feel like I have to prove myself constantly.” He also wrote that she was entitled to her boundaries and that he could decide whether they worked for him. He had known her only briefly, she said.

She checked her profile afterward and said he had spent a long time looking through it after she left. She also said he liked and then unliked a photo from 2021. She blocked him because, in her view, a simple “not yet” had turned into an “emotional hostage” situation. She asked viewers, “Would you have blocked him or try and explain yourself?”

One commenter saw the message as an attempt to gauge how far the creator would bend. “He was 100% testing you with that text, to see if you lower your standards for him and give in,” one commenter wrote. “Straight to the bin.”

Another commenter encouraged the creator to keep looking for a partner despite the bad date. “Men there [sic] all not like that,” another reply wrote. “Keep trying to meet your genuine man who will respect you.”

One viewer said the man had revealed his character early. “Fair play to him,” the commenter wrote. “He showed you who he was straight away. You didn’t have to waste more than one date finding out.” The commenter added, “Take that as a big win.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok.