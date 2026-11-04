A Reddit user sparked a discussion in r/AskReddit with a post about the “main problem with the dating scene nowadays.” The post, published Oct. 20, 2026, has since received more than 350 comments. “What do you think is the main problem with the dating scene nowadays?” the title read. Users shared their opinions, with some blaming online dating and others pointing to what they saw as a lack of empathy.

The third-highest-voted comment argued that people looking to date in 2026 often struggle to maintain relationships, which can prevent them from developing into lasting partnerships. One user replied with a different take, blaming the illusion of choice and consumer culture. “Consumer culture has poisoned people. They want everything perfect here today, one click,” the user commented. “Delivered to your door, pull it out the box, perfect (sic). Not perfect? Send it back and pull another one off the shelf.”

Another user appeared to agree, adding that dating apps make people believe there is a “perfect person” somewhere out there waiting to be found. The commenter suggested that people today are unwilling to compromise because they believe someone better is always available.

Another commenter, whose response received 10 upvotes, blamed the broader social structure. “There's a lot, but I think it can boil down to a deficit of social interaction and/or social networks in real life,” the user wrote. “People have let the digital space consume them, and so they are working with mental models and expectations that don't align with reality, or they just don't have a social network with a variety of people and opportunities to connect.”

The commenter added that people are trying to use digital spaces as a replacement for real-life interactions, which is contributing to a lack of connection in their personal lives. Another user echoed that sentiment, arguing that people often focus on others’ flaws instead of what matters to them and what they want from a relationship.

“It's possible for someone to find something about you that they don't like; rather than talking about it and seeing if there's a middle ground, they just cut and run,” the user wrote. “In the 15 years that I have been single again, I have had so many first dates and almost no second ones. It's mostly a lack of chemistry and people carrying around way too much baggage.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details above reflect opinions and experiences shared by users in r/AskReddit.