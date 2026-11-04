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Woman Says 6-Foot-4 Doctor Seemed Like the Perfect Date—Until He Came 40 Min Late and Criticized Her Order

5:57 AM CST on November 4, 2026

Woman goes on surprise date with 6-foot-4 doctor and his behavior has her swearing off dating.

Woman goes on surprise date with 6-foot-4 doctor and his behavior has her swearing off dating.

|Images via @spicy.bells/TikTok | Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

TikTok creator @spicy.bells shared a video showing her excitement as she prepared to go on a surprise date with a 6-foot-4 doctor. The video showed her reaction before and after the date, with the woman sounding frustrated and annoyed afterward. She ultimately said she was retiring from Hinge and would never date again. The video, posted May 27, drew 1.6 million views at the time of publication.

The woman yelled with excitement at the start of the video as she announced that she was about to go on a date with a doctor. Describing her date, she said he had his own practice, no ex-wives, no kids, owned his own home and had even planned the entire surprise date. “I have no idea where we are going; I have no idea what we are doing. But hair is done, makeup is done,” she said.

She asked viewers to take a close look at her, saying she felt confident about the upcoming date and had a good feeling about the man. The video then cut to footage of her after the date. She looked upset and said, “I’m done dating.” She said the doctor was 40 minutes late and was also rude to the waiters.

When she ordered a burger, the doctor questioned whether she was a Pilates teacher and said he had expected her to order a salad or something. He added, “Don’t you need to watch your figure.” The woman said he had also talked about himself the entire time, had not asked her a single question and had asked her to split the bill.

She said she did not mind splitting the bill but felt that, as a doctor, he could at least have paid for her $25 entrée. “I did not even drink. He had like 4 drinks, a starter and an entrée. I ordered 1 thing, and I split the bill with this man.”

She ended the video by asking whether men hated women and whether they had stopped taking women on proper dates and treating them well. She added that she would never go on a date again, was resigning from Hinge and would just date her dog.

One commenter wrote, “You think he was single for no reason?” Another said, “If it’s too good to be true, it’s too good to be true.” A third commenter advised, “Rude to the server is an immediate no from me.” A fourth wrote, “The change in your tone breaks my heart.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @spicy.bells’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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