– TikToker Opens Up About Her Adoption Discovery

A TikTok user by the name of @heyitsbailey08 recently shared a video about how she discovered that the people she had always known as her parents were not her biological parents. And it wasn't exactly the way a child should find out they have been adopted. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 635,700 views and 429 comments.

@heyitsbailey08, who goes by Bailey, says she discovered she had been adopted when she was 13. She made the discovery after going through her mom's desk and finding her adoption papers.

"Up until this point, my dad was my dad and I didn't know any different. My parents got married when I was around one. I had never really questioned the story because at thirteen you just don't think about certain things. In retrospect, I probably should have had more questions," she says.

Bailey goes on to explain that both her mom and dad have brown eyes, while she has blue eyes. When they were studying alleles and recessive traits in sixth grade, she says her teacher may have realized something was different, but Bailey never connected the dots.

"Another flag that should have been raised for me was my mom had me when she was 17. She got pregnant with me when she was 16. My dad is eight years older than my mom and never did it cross my mind that that would have been a pretty sus situation back in the day," she says.

Bailey explains that she found the adoption papers while home alone, bored and being nosy. When she unlocked a cabinet and came across the documents, another detail caught her attention: The papers hadn't been signed until she was 6 years old.

She maintains that, in her memory, the man she knew as her dad was the one who raised her. She had also always carried his last name rather than her mother's maiden name, even though, legally, she had that name until she was 6.

After finding the papers, Bailey called her mom at work in a panic. When she finally got through, she immediately asked her about the documents. She says she thinks she may have even told her mom that she had found them.

Her Mom Explained What Had Happened Once She Got Home

Bailey's mom had become pregnant while she was in high school. Her biological father was dating another girl at the time, whom he eventually married. He had cheated on that girlfriend with Bailey's mom. When Bailey's mom told him she was pregnant, he was preparing to leave for college on a football scholarship and wanted nothing to do with the baby.

"She basically had that one conversation with him and that was all there was to it and then she never talked to him about it again until she got married to my dad, and then she started reaching out to him so that my dad could legally adopt me. And she said that for years, he would not sign the papers because what if he changed his mind?" Bailey says.

She goes on to explain that sometime in 1996, he finally decided he wasn't going to change his mind. That's when the adoption papers were finalized, and Bailey was officially adopted by the man she knew as her dad.

After Bailey learned the truth, her mom reached out to her biological father because Bailey wanted to know who he was. However, he initially didn't want to meet her because no one in his family knew she existed. But that wasn't the most unexpected part of the story.

"I did not end up meeting him until I was eighteen years old. And, uh, long story short, he ended up not being my biological father, but I proceeded to think that he was for four more years where we had some part of a relationship," she says, encouraging viewers to come back for part two to hear the rest of her story.

Bailey's Adoption Story Encourages TikTok Users to Share Their Own Experiences

Bailey's story also prompted several users to share their own experiences with adoption and the importance of being open with children about their family history.

"My husband and I got legal custody of a 2yr old boy which he is now my son. We completed his adoption feb 18,2026. We have vowed to be always honest to him and never hide anything from him. We love him he is our son he calls me my forever mommy," one user shared.

Another commenter said they had a similar experience, explaining that they knew they were adopted but later discovered that the man they initially believed to be their biological father wasn't actually their biological dad.

"Ahh I have such a similar story!! I did know that I was adopted already but found my 'dad' then later found my ACTUAL bio dad years later. You should go watch my pinned post about what I 'discovered' in my papers when I was being nosy/sneaky going through my moms stuff," the user wrote.

Others also discussed the recessive traits Bailey mentioned, with several commenters pointing out that two brown-eyed parents can have a blue-eyed child.

"My husband and I both have brown eyes and our son has blue eyes. Him having blue eyes was a 6.25% chance but not impossible. My husband and I both have a parent with blue eyes," another user explained.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @heyitsbailey08, which are based on her personal account shared in the video.