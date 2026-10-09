These 3 First Date Questions Could Reveal More About Your Date Than You Expect

A TikTok creator, @sabrina.zohar, shared a video outlining the three first-date questions everyone should ask, no matter what. The video, posted on May 31, had drawn 533,500 views, 36,600 likes and 211 comments at the time of publication.

The video begins with Sabrina urging people to ask these three questions on their first date, no matter what. She also said that if people are scared to ask these questions, they need to examine their emotional availability and whether they are actually ready for a healthy and secure relationship.

The first question, according to her, is: “Who is the first person that you call when everything is either going right ot going wrong?” The reason for asking this question is to assess how emotionally available the person is. The creator said that if the person replied that they do not talk to anyone or deal with things themselves, it might mean they are not comfortable expressing their emotions.

She also said that this could mean the person does not feel safe doing so with the people around them. The second question the creator wants everyone to ask on a first date is: “What is something that you’re working on within yourself right now that you’re proud of?”

She added, “I don’t want them to say, Oh, I’m just working on becoming a better person. Too f****** vague. Maybe they’re saying, I’m working on shutting down when things get really tough for me. Because in the past, I’ve historically run away, but now I really wanna face it head-on.” According to her, they could also say that they are working on not being less reactive.

The third question that one should ask, according to the creator, is: “What is a belief that you’ve outgrown in the last few years?” “We’re filtering for self-reflection and ego flexibility,” she said. According to her, an emotionally available person can name something they have actually outgrown.

She pointed out that a shallow answer like, “I like cilantro that I used to not like,” should make people curious. However, the comments section was filled with mixed reactions. One commenter wrote, “great questions. but too heavy for a first date.” Another commenter shared a question they ask on first dates: “I always ask "Approximately how old is the earth and what shape is it?"



A third commenter wrote, “Maybe im (sic) weird but when did dating get so complicated. im going on a date this weekend after 5 years in a relationship and these videos are just making me more nervous.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @sabrina.zohar’s account as shared on TikTok.