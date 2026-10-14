A post on Reddit’s r/AskReddit forum prompted a discussion about the most obvious lie. The post, titled “What’s the most obvious lie you’ve watched an entire room pretend to believe?” was published Oct. 13 and drew 906 comments.

The post drew a range of reactions. One commenter wrote, “We are like a family here, every single person in that meeting knew it was garbage but we all nodded anyway because that's the job.”

Another commenter described status meetings in Denmark. The commenter wrote that company executives used status meetings to update employees on the company’s quarterly performance. According to the commenter, successful quarters brought praise from management.

“Then they'll weave in ‘this will come back around to you’ the wording can be different, often are, but the implication is always the same, you'll get more money, better equipment, and so on,” the commenter wrote. They added that everyone nodded and smiled, even though employees believed nothing would change and they would not benefit.

Another user shared an anecdote about a 10-pound godson born seven months after a wedding. “That my aunt's 10 pound godson was two months premature. I'm amazed at how many people who were supposedly virgins until married have big, healthy babies 7 months after the wedding.”



Another commenter described someone they said frequently lied. “It doesn't matter what your story is, she has something more exciting. You've been to Tenerife, she's been to elevenerife. She has many obvious lies, but her go to is about how in a drunken state once her and a friend picked up a wild badger and took it to her hotel room and left it there after they left the following day!”

The commenter added, “We accept her lies because she has a shit life, and its seemingly the only time she feels like a person with something to contribute to the conversation.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details reflect accounts shared by users in the r/AskReddit thread. The commenters' identities have not been confirmed.