TikTok Server Reveals the Worst Things Customers Said to Her

TikTok content creator @elliesdose.ofasmr posted a video which has received 2.1 million views and over 1300 comments, describing the most ridiculous things customers have said to her while working at her restaurant job. From absurd remarks and strange preferences to unrealistic demands, she details it all!

Speaking in her signature whispering style, Ellie recalled some of the strangest interactions she has had with customers. She began by sharing an exchange with a customer who asked her, "Since you're serving me wine, you must be 21, right?" As the conversation continued, Ellie revealed the reason he wanted to know her age.

Ellie explained that, in her state, servers can be as young as 16 to serve alcoholic beverages. The customer then asked if she was 16, and she replied that she was 18.

According to Ellie, he immediately looked at her chest multiple times before telling her, "Well, if I was in high school I would be all over you, 'cause you're so cute."

She added that the same table also described her as "very petite."

Ellie Recalled Customers Complaining About Canned Soda and Demanding Unavailable Food

Ellie continued by recalling another customer interaction that she found ridiculous: a customer describing canned soda as "tacky."

She said the customers asked whether the restaurant served soda on tap. When she explained that it didn't, she offered them soda from a can instead, but they rejected the option.

From Ellie's perspective, soda from a sealed can could be more sanitary because soda machines at restaurants can be difficult to keep clean. That made the customers' preference for fountain soda over a sealed can particularly surprising to her.

She also recalled a customer who demanded blue cheese with his burger, despite the restaurant not offering it. Ellie explained that the restaurant has a small menu that changes weekly, while its side dishes typically remain the same, with options such as fries or salad.

When she politely explained that those were the available sides, the customer refused to accept the options and insisted, "I told you I want cottage cheese. Just get cottage cheese."

Ellie said the customer could bring cottage cheese from home if he wanted it that badly.

Reactions to the video came from commenters who could largely relate to what she said, many of whom were also restaurant servers. One commenter said they've never heard of cottage cheese being offered as a side. They wrote, "Never worked or been to a restaurant that offered cottage cheese."

Another commenter agreed that soda machines are disgusting. They wrote, "Soda machines are disgusting and I know 'cause I work at a restaurant! I would prefer a can from a restaurant!"

A separate commenter backed up the claims about dirty soda machines. They wrote, "As an ex server, 90 percent of the time soda machines are never cleaned properly or often enough and are NASTY!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the interactions described in the video, which are based on Ellie's personal account shared on TikTok under the username @elliesdose.ofasmr.