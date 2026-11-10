A post shared on r/inlaws on November 9, 2026, describes a woman’s growing resentment toward her husband’s sisters after she gave birth. The poster said she gave birth nearly 15 months ago and also wrote that her husband had become physically aggressive.

The post had drawn 187 upvotes and 179 comments at the time of publication.

The woman wrote that her husband is “EXTREMELY attached” to his two sisters. She wrote that she has siblings too and understands that siblings are close. “There is a difference between having a loving relationship with your siblings and having absolutely no boundaries,” she wrote. The level of physical affection between her husband and his sisters had made her uncomfortable for years.

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“I am NOT accusing them of having an inappropriate sexual relationship,” she explained. She wrote that their “lack of physical and emotional boundaries” makes her uncomfortable. He becomes defensive and angry when she raises an issue with it.

“Even when my baby was just five weeks old, there was pressure to maintain visits with his sisters,” she wrote. She felt nobody cared about what she was going through. His sisters’ time with the baby was the priority. She asked why others’ desire to hold the baby outweighed her concerns about his health. She felt she had to choose between protecting her baby and upsetting her husband’s relatives and that the conflict had escalated beyond their arguments. “My husband has become physically aggressive with me,” she wrote.

The Redditor is angry that her postpartum months were overshadowed by family conflict. She no longer wants a relationship with the sisters or to attend dinners and visits. “I don’t want my son growing up thinking that a woman should tolerate disrespect just to keep her husband’s family happy,” she added.

She asked other women whether they developed similar resentment toward in-laws after having a baby. She also asked where others draw the line between normal sibling affection and a lack of boundaries. “I don’t even know whether my marriage can recover from the resentment I’ve built up,” she wrote.

One commenter urged immediate legal intervention. “Lawyer. Now.” they wrote. “You really buried the lede with this one. Your husband got ‘physically aggressive’ with you when you displeased him. Now is time for an escape plan, not talking about SIL [...],”

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One expressed sympathy after becoming a new parent. “Sounds like it’s been an [...] and neglected relationship for a while, with it turning physical now,” another reply wrote. “This is so heartbreaking to read as someone who is also a new mom.”

Another talked about what the in-laws expect from the poster. “It’s why, as you said, you’re still expected to play nice with them,” one other viewer wrote. “He doesn’t feel guilty or like he owes you anything. He was just showing you what happens when you don’t accommodate him.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The poster’s and commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.