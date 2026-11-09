TikToker Surprised by Coworker’s Family Story in Viral Video

TikTok creator @moorefitnesskc recently shared a conversation with a new coworker that left him surprised after he learned more about the man's marriage and family. The 22-year-old coworker told him that his wife was older than him and already had three children, including a son who was older than her husband. At the time of publication, the video had received 4.9 million views and 11,960 comments.

D Moore, who posts as @moorefitnesskc, says he does not have all the details yet, but he has learned some of the story. When he recorded the video, he had recently started a new job, where the man training him was 22 years old.

D Moore jokes that if there is one thing his new coworker can do, it is talk. During one of their conversations, the coworker revealed that he was married.

"So yesterday he was telling me that he's married, and he just kept saying like, my wife is a little bit older than me. I ain't asked how old she was yesterday. I'm like, she probably like 30," D Moore recalls.

D Moore then asked the coworker how many children he had. The man said that he and his wife had one baby on the way. As they continued talking, he revealed that his wife also had two daughters who were in high school.

That detail caught D Moore's attention.

"I'm like, how do you have two girls that's in high school? He's like, yeah, my wife, she already had two daughters and a son. I'm like, what the hell? So I'm like, wait, how old is her son? He said 23. I'm like, so the son older than you?" he says.

D Moore was understandably surprised. He then asked his coworker how the couple had met.

"Back when I had this other job, I was changing these tires, and we kicked off some conversation and I got her number and we went on like, 50 dates," the coworker reportedly told him.

D Moore says his coworker went on to explain that they never actually had a conversation about officially dating. Instead, the woman referred to him as her boyfriend when speaking to her friends, and the relationship continued from there.

Still trying to make sense of the story, D Moore ended the video by saying he wanted to find out more. He hoped to learn how old the couple were when they met, as well as the ages of the wife's two daughters.

TikToker Learns More About His New Coworker's Marriage During a Conversation

The comment section was filled with jokes and requests for D Moore to get more details from his coworker. Some viewers thought he had not asked nearly enough questions, while others wanted to be included in a group chat so they could follow the story as it developed.

"Can you schedule a Teams for Monday? We might need to have the guy to hop on for a sec for some follow-up questions," one user joked.

"Let me send you a list of questions to ask," another commenter wrote.

"Free my boy," a third user said.

Some viewers also shared their own experiences with age-gap relationships, noting that such relationships are not for everyone.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described by TikTok creator @moorefitnesskc, which are based solely on his personal account of the conversation shared in the video.