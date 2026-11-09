Restaurant Manager Says Server Stole Tickets on Her Birthday

A TikTok video posted by @buddy.love711 has received 3.1 million views and more than 3,030 comments after a restaurant manager shared why he fired one of his servers on her birthday. The creator, who goes by Buddy Love, said he dismissed the employee, whom he refers to as Samantha, after discovering that she had allegedly taken a guest's Bonnaroo festival tickets and initially denied knowing what had happened to them.

Buddy began by explaining that Samantha had asked him the day before the incident if she could wear a birthday pin on her collar. She wanted guests to know it was her birthday, hoping the gesture might lead to extra tips.

Buddy said the restaurant allowed servers to wear birthday pins, so he approved her request. The following day, Samantha arrived at work wearing the pin and was especially excited because some regular customers she knew had booked tables that day and she would be serving them.

She was looking forward to receiving tips from those regulars, and expected that other guests might also be more generous if they knew it was her birthday. One of her tables was occupied by a young couple, and Samantha later learned that the man was celebrating his fiancée's birthday.

After discovering that they shared a birthday, Samantha and the woman reportedly hit it off. Buddy said he later visited the table, where the couple praised Samantha's service and expressed surprise that she and the woman had the same birthday. Wanting to make the occasion even more special, he offered the couple complimentary dessert.

While Buddy was in the kitchen, another server mentioned that the man had given his fiancée VIP tickets to the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival as a birthday present. The server estimated that the tickets were worth a few thousand dollars.

The Manager Found the Empty Envelope and Reviewed the Surveillance Footage

Buddy said that about 30 minutes after hearing about the tickets, he was approached by the same guest, who was distressed because they had gone missing. The man explained that the tickets had been inside a brown envelope when he gave them to his fiancée. However, instead of putting the envelope in her purse, she had left it on the table.

The man said he had returned to the table to look for the envelope, but it was gone. Buddy initially thought one of the servers might have accidentally thrown it away. Since the restaurant did not have a busser, the servers were responsible for clearing their own tables. This meant Samantha might have come across the envelope while clearing the couple's table.

Buddy said he approached Samantha and asked whether she had noticed a brown envelope. She reportedly confirmed that the only envelope she had seen was the one containing the couple's birthday card. She said she hadn't seen anything else.

Buddy then informed the guest that the envelope had not been recovered, but took his name and phone number so he could contact him if it turned up.

Wanting to make sure the envelope hadn't been thrown away, Buddy decided to search the restaurant's trash. He put on gloves and began going through the discarded bags one at a time. By the third bag, he found the brown envelope. However, when he opened it, he discovered that it was empty.

Buddy returned to the restaurant with the envelope and approached Samantha, asking her to explain how it had ended up in the trash without the tickets. She reportedly suggested that the tickets must have fallen out of it. However, Buddy said something about her demeanor made him suspicious, prompting him to review the restaurant's surveillance footage from the dining room and server area.

According to Buddy, the footage showed Samantha picking up the envelope from the table and emptying it onto her tray with the other trash. He said she then went to the employee area, removed the tickets from the envelope and put them in her purse before throwing away the remaining trash and the empty envelope.

Buddy said he gave Samantha another opportunity to be honest about what had happened to the tickets, but she continued to deny taking them. He then showed her the surveillance footage, which he said clearly showed her putting the tickets in her purse.

After seeing the footage, Buddy decided to fire Samantha on the spot. He said he does not tolerate theft or dishonesty at his restaurant, regardless of the circumstances.

The video prompted commenters to praise Buddy for how he handled the situation, particularly for trying to find the missing tickets before accusing an employee. "You're a good manager. You actually tried to weigh your options before accusing her of theft," one commenter wrote.

Another praised him for searching through the trash to help the guest recover the tickets. "You dig through the trash! That's so sweet. You went above and beyond for your customers," they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @buddy.love711, which are based solely on his personal account shared in the video.