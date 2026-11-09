A TikTok creator has sparked discussion after sharing how she spent 10 years trying to keep her marriage together, only to realize that she was the one making all the sacrifices. Meg, who posts as @scrambled.megs3, explained how she felt she was constantly putting her husband's needs ahead of her own while struggling to get him to spend time with her. Her video has received 377,700 views and 3,598 comments at the time of publication.

Meg said she was in a 10-year marriage with someone who, in her view, never made sacrifices for their relationship. She felt she was constantly the one trying to make things work and had to beg him to spend time with her. Instead, she said, he would go hunting or spend time with his friends, leaving her feeling like she was always getting the short end of the stick.

After reflecting on the relationship, Meg realized she rarely got to do the things she wanted. She said she gave her husband the freedom to do whatever he wanted while she took care of everything at home.

Whenever she brought up the imbalance, she said, he would act as though he was going to change and start devoting more time to her. However, she felt those promises never translated into lasting changes.

Meg eventually realized that she was the one keeping the marriage together by making herself miserable. Once she came to that conclusion, she knew she deserved more than what she was getting from the relationship. Her husband was happy with the arrangement, she suggested, but she wasn't. She decided it was time to make a change, sparking a conversation in her comments section.

Many women in the comments said they could relate to her marriage experience

Meg said she believed her husband was unhappy with her but stayed because the arrangement allowed him to continue doing whatever he wanted. One commenter said she had noticed a similar pattern in relationships and questioned why some men wouldn't leave even when they were unhappy.

"Weirdly men also won't break up with us when they are miserable," the commenter wrote.

Another woman shared a similar perspective, commenting, "I'm convinced that marriage really and truly only benefits men."

Others shared their own experiences with unhappy marriages and relationships, with several saying they could relate to Meg's account.

"Me. 23 years. Then, he died of CHF. I stayed for our son. I will never be married again. EVER," one woman wrote.

Another commenter shared that she had moved out after repeatedly being told by her husband that he hated her and was done with the relationship. She added that, despite having moved out months earlier, he still wouldn't grant her a divorce.

One woman also described her experience with an ex-husband, saying their marriage ended with her seeking a restraining order.

"He was living his best life sitting on the couch watching his cowboy shows and drinking beer all evening. As long as I was here under his thumb and not talking, he was fine. Divorcing now with a restraining order!" she wrote.

The comments showed that many viewers recognized aspects of their own relationships in Meg's story, particularly the feeling of being the only partner making an effort.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @scrambled.megs3, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.