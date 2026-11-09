It’s easier said than done to avoid comparing ourselves to others. One woman on Reddit says she’s struggling with that right now. She has always wanted a boyfriend and financial stability, but feels like she’s the only person in her friend group who doesn’t have a partner who can financially support her after college. The situation has left her feeling jealous of the people around her, and she says those feelings are beginning to affect her relationships. At the time of publication, the post had received 6,000 upvotes and 1,000 comments.

The woman explained that she and her friends are all in their early 20s and pursuing college degrees. However, she questioned why some of her friends were still working toward their degrees when they seemingly didn't need to. According to her, they have wealthy boyfriends who have told them they won't have to work a day in their lives and will be financially taken care of.

She admitted that she couldn't help feeling jealous of their situations.

“So, at the same age as me, these girls have been able to travel to ridiculous destinations with their boyfriends paying for everything and completely treating them financially. One friend was gifted an array of expensive jewelry and purses for her birthday. Another one’s boyfriend booked a surprise trip to Bali for her birthday,” she wrote.

The Redditor added that her friends' boyfriends either have successful startups or come from wealthy families who help them afford this lifestyle.

She said she was frustrated because her friends were still finishing their degrees despite having partners who could support them financially. Meanwhile, she was worried about how hard she would have to work to build the kind of life they already seemed to have.

She ended her post by admitting just how much she wanted the same kind of treatment.

“I want to be spoiled the way they are. I know this might sound un-feminist and people won’t like it, but it’s the honest truth. I would kill to be in their positions and experience the things they are,” she wrote.

People Had Mixed Opinions About Her Jealousy in the Comments

Many commenters encouraged the woman to focus on building financial independence rather than relying on a partner to support her.

“I saw a post from a girl that lives in the same niche community that I am and she said ‘kept women have to be agreeable and I’m not’ and I realised I’m too stubborn to depend on anyone,” one user wrote.

Another commenter agreed, questioning whether relying entirely on a partner was worth the risk.

“Exactly. Do you really want to be a dependent for a dude that can change his mind and drop you any minute? Nah. Make your own money. We’re not children waiting for daddy to pay our bills. I think it’s sad when women lose their independence to basically live as overgrown children,” they wrote.

However, another commenter said they understood why the Redditor might feel envious of her friends.

“No one is stopping you from finding a rich man if that’s how you feel. It’s always good to have a career because you never know what will happen, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be spoiled too,” the user wrote.

Overall, commenters encouraged the woman not to let jealousy dictate how she views her own future. Many emphasized the value of having financial independence, while others acknowledged that wanting a partner who can provide a comfortable lifestyle isn't necessarily incompatible with having a career.