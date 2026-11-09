TikTok creator @perlac.a has shared a shocking story about her best friend of two years, who she says pretended to be pregnant for 42 weeks. Perla explained how she learned about the alleged deception on the day her friend was supposed to be induced. At the time of publication, the video had received 440,900 views and 970 comments. The story is part of a three-video series, with the other parts available on Perla's TikTok page.

Perla says her best friend had told her she was 42 weeks pregnant and was going to be induced. She explained that there were several parts to the story, but wanted to focus on how she found out about the alleged fake pregnancy. This particular video centers on the day of the planned induction.

"So she's 42 weeks pregnant. We're talking on the phone that morning and she's telling me how she's gonna get induced. I have to go to work, so I called her one last time around 4:55 P.M. and, you know, I'm wishing her luck. She's still completely normal. We're talking about it, she's excited, a little bit nervous, but she's ready. The rest of the night goes on. I keep checking up on her. She's not replying back to me, but I'm like, that's normal, you know, she's in labor," Perla begins.

The next day, her friend still hadn't responded. Perla says she began repeatedly calling and messaging her because she was becoming concerned. She eventually decided to contact Katie, the woman who had taken her best friend in and whose home her friend was staying at. Perla says her friend had told her that Katie would be in the delivery room with her.

"Katie was the woman who basically had taken in my best friend and who my best friend was staying with, and my best friend had told me that this lady was going to be in the delivery room with her," Perla says.

Perla found Katie on Instagram and contacted her through direct messages. That's when Katie allegedly told her that her best friend had been lying about the pregnancy. Perla initially thought her friend was playing a joke on her. However, Katie then sent her a lengthy message explaining that she had seen what she described as a fake silicone belly on Perla's friend.

Perla says she eventually got home and continued trying to reach her best friend. Katie then called her and explained what had happened. According to Perla, her friend had called Katie in distress, claiming that she was at the hospital and that her baby had died.

"I finally get home and I'm like, spam calling her, and I'm like, please call me, like, what is going on? I've yet to hear from my best friend, like, what the f--k is going on? She finally calls me and she tells me everything that happened. She tells me that my best friend called her screaming, crying, and was just saying, 'My baby's dead, my baby's dead. I'm here at the hospital. My baby is dead,'" Perla continues.

Perla says Katie told her that when she arrived, her friend was still crying and claiming that hospital staff couldn't find the baby's heartbeat. According to Perla, however, this was another part of the story her friend had allegedly made up.

Perla says her friend kept refusing to undergo an ultrasound because she didn't want to be told that her baby had died. The people with her reportedly continued trying to persuade her to agree to the scan, telling her there could still be time to help the baby. Eventually, Katie allegedly lifted Perla's friend's shirt and discovered the fake belly.

Afterward, Perla says, those with her friend took her to a hotel room and took away her keys because they were worried about her safety. Her friend reportedly refused to speak to anyone or go home with them.

Perla says she was upset after learning what had happened. She explained that she had never had a best friend before this relationship and had placed a great deal of trust in her. Still, she says her immediate concern was whether her friend was OK. She continued calling and texting until her friend finally responded.

"She doesn't know that I spoke to Katie, so I'm just kind of going along with her lies because I don't want her to think that it's her against the whole world. Like, I wanted her to know that I was by her side, but she keeps lying and lying, and she's texting me and she's like, 'Yeah, I had my baby, but I had her and she was dead,'" Perla says.

Eventually, Perla decided to tell her friend that she knew what had happened. She says she told her that she was worried about her and wanted to talk, adding that she wasn't blaming her and simply wanted to understand what was going on.

However, Perla says her friend began ignoring her and stopped answering her calls and messages. Perla then decided to visit her friend's parents' home. Her friend's mother answered the door and, according to Perla, explained that her daughter had returned home. Perla says the mother seemed to realize something was wrong because she wouldn't have shown up if everything had been fine.

Her best friend then came to the door and reportedly warned her mother that if she spoke to Perla, she would pack her belongings, leave, and never see her again.

The other parts of Perla's video series reportedly go into more detail about the other lies she says her friend told.

TikTok users were shocked by the alleged pregnancy deception

The story prompted some viewers to share their own experiences with people who had allegedly faked pregnancies.

"I never understood someone faking pregnancy, this has been the worst 30 weeks of my life," one user commented, referring to their own pregnancy.

"My cousin did this for 7 months. She WILLINGLY let my aunts take her to a 4D appt to see the baby just to get exposed by the ultrasound tech... she took maternity pics and everything it was insane," another user wrote.

Other commenters said they had heard of similar situations and questioned what else Perla's friend might have lied about.

"Who knows what other lies she told u .. this is crazy," one user said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @perlac.a, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.