A TikTok creator has sparked discussion after sharing her thoughts on what she sees as a growing career and identity crisis among millennials. Bosola, who posts as @hibosola, said she has noticed people across social media making major changes in their lives, from influencers looking for traditional 9-to-5 jobs to former workers reentering the workforce. She also had a message for anyone feeling uncertain about their future: Trust your gut. At the time of publication, her video had received 83,500 views and 1,389 comments.

Bosola explained that she had noticed people she follows on social media making significant changes in their lives. Influencers are looking for 9-to-5 jobs, while people who had stepped away from the workforce are now applying for positions. She also observed that people online have strong opinions about what success should look like.

As you scroll, she said, you might see one person arguing that working for a company is a bad idea while another insists that entrepreneurship won't work out. She also noticed that people who tried starting their own businesses are exhausted and burnt out. Many seem to be searching for a solution to the identity and career crises they're experiencing.

Bosola said it can feel as though everyone is trying to persuade others to follow their own path. However, she doesn't think people should let those opinions dictate their decisions. If you're going through a similar crisis, she believes it's important to trust your gut. At the end of the day, you know what's best for you.

If you're still trying to figure out what you want from life, Bosola encouraged viewers to give themselves time. Finding the right career path doesn't happen overnight, and millennials still have time to work things out.

People on TikTok Share Their Experiences With Career and Identity Crises

Many viewers could relate to what Bosola was describing. Some said they were going through their own periods of uncertainty, while others shared that they had recently found a better sense of direction.

“I just feel lost. I don’t know where I belong or what my purpose is,” one commenter wrote. Another suggested that the feeling could be tied to how they were raised: “Our parents did not prepare us for financial stability or literacy!”

Others said they were also dealing with burnout. “We are burnt out. I can’t imagine doing this forever,” one person wrote. Another commenter shared the competing thoughts behind their career uncertainty: “I wanna quit. I wanna get a higher paying job. I wanna go to law school, but I have a masters and almost paid off student loans.”

Some commenters also expressed frustration about how much longer they expect to remain in the workforce. “Being 35, able to say I have 20 years experience and nowhere close to ‘retirement’ is….. exhausting,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Sick of it. exhausted. I don’t know how I'm going to make it to retirement.lol.”

For many commenters, the uncertainty came down to wanting to feel happy and fulfilled. Their responses reflected how difficult it can be to figure out what comes next when the usual paths to success no longer feel right.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the experiences shared by TikTok creator @hibosola, which are based on her personal observations and opinions in the video.