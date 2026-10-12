TikToker Discovers Her Husband Has Another Wife on Her Birthday

A TikToker named Pearl, also known as @justpearlna, recently discovered that her husband had been living a double life. She believed she was his only wife until a strange text message arrived on her birthday and turned her world upside down. Her video has received 75,200 views and 13,400 likes.

Pearl explained that she received a text from an unfamiliar number on her birthday. Thinking it might be someone from church, she replied. However, the person on the other end had a shocking revelation: She was also married to Pearl’s husband. Even more surprisingly, the woman said she supported his marriage to Pearl and wanted to meet her.

Pearl confronted her husband, who eventually admitted the truth. Although Pearl knew he had a child, she had no idea he was still married to the child’s mother. According to Pearl, her husband claimed he loved her more and had never wanted to be with his first wife but felt obligated to stay because of their child.

After learning the truth, Pearl was shocked and upset and decided to end the relationship.

However, the situation became even more complicated when she began receiving calls from the other woman. Pearl said the woman repeatedly told her that their husband loved Pearl the most and encouraged her to stay with him. Meanwhile, the man began sending flowers to Pearl’s office in an apparent attempt to win her back. The situation unfolded like something out of a movie.

Pearl turned to her followers for advice, asking whether she should leave her husband. She said he had always taken care of her and that their relationship had been peaceful. Her story sparked a debate in the comments, with viewers divided over whether she should stay or walk away.

Commenters Had Differing Opinions About Her Husband

Some commenters encouraged Pearl to stay in the marriage if she was happy and comfortable with the arrangement.

“Sis as far as u are comfortable don’t leave… that could be ur destiny… Jux live a peaceful life n that’s all,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “My dear stay in ur peaceful marriage but take ur time before thinking of children be very stable in anything u are doing before child birth that’s all I can say.”

Others disagreed, arguing that the marriage was built on dishonesty and that Pearl should leave.

“This is wrong. The foundation is built on lies,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “He will do same thing again then y'all will be 3 then the list continue.”

Some viewers also questioned whether the husband and his first wife were being entirely honest with Pearl.

“I believe that the man and the other woman has a motive. Run,” one TikTok user commented.

“Something is fishy with the man and his first wife,” another wrote.

Other commenters speculated that the husband might have been coordinating with his first wife behind the scenes, possibly even using her phone to contact Pearl. They suspected the couple could have been hiding more from her and urged Pearl to leave the relationship.

The discussion reflected how divided viewers were over Pearl’s situation. While some believed she should prioritize the peaceful relationship she described, others argued that the deception was reason enough to walk away.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Pearl's account shared on TikTok under the username @justpearlna.