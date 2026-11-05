Woman’s Christmas Gift Exchange Tests Her 14-Year Friendship

A woman says a Christmas gift exchange brought an end to her 14-year friendship after she spent $150 on presents for her best friend and received a used notebook in return. Hailey, who posts on TikTok as @haileypeters, shared the story in a video, explaining that the falling out may sound dramatic but that there was more to the situation. At the time of publication, the video had received 3.3 million views and 2,627 comments.

Hailey says the falling out happened over a Christmas gift. She and her best friend had been planning a gift exchange for months, starting in September. At the time, Hailey says she was regularly at her friend's house.

"She had a little tree in her room and a million gifts under the tree for all of her friends, everybody she's ever known, her cat, her dog," Hailey says.

When the day of the gift exchange arrived, Hailey says she had bought her friend $150 worth of gifts. She wasn't expecting the same amount in return and was simply happy to give her friend presents. But when it was time for Hailey to receive her gift, her friend told her it was in the other room. At first, Hailey thought this meant her friend had something special planned.

Ten minutes passed before her friend returned holding a dirty white notebook. Hailey initially thought her friend had written something for her, but her friend explained that the notebook was meant for her because she liked writing.

"I don't like writing. I've never publicly enjoyed writing. Like, that's not even something somebody could say about me. I like reading. I'm not an author," Hailey says.

The notebook also appeared to have been used before. When Hailey opened it, she noticed that the first three pages had been ripped out. Her friend had only written a "Love you, Merry Christmas" note on the inside.

At that point, Hailey says she was sure she was being pranked. She had been friends with the woman for 14 years, and there were plenty of gifts under the tree for other people. Her friend had also been the one who wanted to organize the exchange in the first place.

"It's not the gift, it's like the principle of like, effort and friendship and stuff. And that wasn't the first time she was lacking in a friendship. Like, it was, obviously I cared more and so I'm done. That was it. Like, that was the end of a fourteen-year friendship," Hailey says.

TikTok Commenters Share Their Own Experiences With Unequal Friendships

Several commenters sympathized with Hailey and reflected on friendships in which they felt the effort wasn't mutual.

"Sometimes you can be someone's best friend but they aren't yours," one user said.

Others shared similar experiences. One commenter recalled buying a significant Christmas gift for a partner and receiving nothing in return.

"I got my BF of 5 years a PS5 in 2020 on Christmas Day & he didn't get me anything. Nothing. We lived together. That was it for me."

Another person described being left out of a planned gift exchange after the other participants changed the time without telling them.

"I had friends plan a gift exchange and call me an hour before asking where I was bc they changed the time and didn't tell me...so I sobbed and didn't go," the commenter said.

Hailey's story prompted viewers to discuss how unequal effort and expectations can affect long-term friendships.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @haileypeters, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.