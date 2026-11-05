A TikTok video posted by creator @glennwilliamson_ on October 14, 2026, explores dating dynamics with avoidant individuals. The clip drew about 946,600 views and about 49,300 likes at the time of publication.

Sitting in his car, the creator used a satirical persona to outline what partners are expected to tolerate to maintain a relationship with an avoidant person. It remains unclear whether the creator is speaking from personal experience or role-playing.

He advised viewers about what to expect from someone who says they have an avoidant personality: "As a matter of fact, don't ask for too much in general. Don't expect consistency. Don't expect reciprocity. Don't expect communication." He joked that partners should never ask for accountability and instead accept crumbs and ignore poor treatment.

The TikToker then discussed how people with avoidant tendencies set the rules in a relationship. He said, "Let me decide when we're close. Let me decide when we're distant. Let me decide what version you are allowed to have."

However, when those same rules are applied to the avoidant person, he says, "Don't come up with any boundaries or needs that threaten my delusional comfort. You need to make sure that I am completely protected

and insulated from ever experiencing discomfort due to the consequences of my own actions."

The creator emphasized that maintaining the connection requires partners to abandon their own needs and perform emotional gymnastics to protect the avoidant partner's comfort. Near the end of the clip, his tone shifts as he questions why anyone would tolerate such toxic and immature behavior.

One commenter discussed the psychological impact of such a relationship dynamic with an avoidant partner. "Avoidants trauma bond people. Whether intentionally or not. So anyone keeping an avoidant aren’t in their right mind," a commenter wrote.

Another user advised cutting ties entirely upon recognizing manipulative patterns. "Of course -no sense even trying with a person who is totally incapable of any sort of healthy relationship .once you clock them -some of the older ones are masters of manipulation -just leave .No contact works best [sic]," a commenter wrote.

A third viewer described leaving an 18-year marriage with an avoidant partner. "18 years of marriage with my narcissistic avoidant (soon to be) ex-husband ended a week and a half ago," a commenter wrote, adding that their physical and mental health had improved after the separation.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify whether the creator was speaking from personal experience. The details above reflect Glenn Williamson's account as shared on TikTok. The commenters' identities have not been confirmed.