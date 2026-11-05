A TikTok posted by creator @salmayourlawyerbigsis on Sept. 14, 2026, shows her sharing a friend’s story about an engagement. She says another woman warned her friend not to marry the man she was dating.

The video had received more than 447,200 views and 29,300 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker says a viewer messaged her asking to be connected with her friend. The viewer said something similar had happened to them. The creator says she is sharing her friend’s story with her permission. “I have a really diabolical story to share with you guys,” she says.

The creator says her friend began talking to a man on Hinge soon after he moved to her area. She describes him as a “free spirit” who held odd jobs, including teaching swimming lessons and working at an airport. He had a college degree he did not want to use and was working on business ideas.

Her friend had a job that paid six figures. At first, the man never asked her to pay for anything, and there were no clear red flags. After a month or two of nice gestures, the friend began offering to pay for dinner, and the man accepted. He told her, “I want to take you to do expensive things, but I can’t afford that right now.”

The friend bought sports and concert tickets and invited him along. Her friends and family got a “weird vibe” from him but could not explain why. The friend was ready to settle down and have children, and thought she could be the breadwinner.

Around the six-month mark, the man proposed with an heirloom ring, telling the friend he had waited for the right person to give it to. He had often spoken about his grandmother, who he said had raised him and died. The friend had not pictured receiving that kind of ring, but she said yes because of the gesture. The couple planned a small courthouse wedding followed by dinner, and he wanted to split the budget 50-50. The friend contacted a photographer to take their engagement photos.

The photographer posted the engagement photos on Instagram in 2021 or 2022, with the friend’s permission. The post drew many likes and shares, and viewers focused on the friend’s outfit. A week or two later, the photographer told the friend that a woman wanted to reach her right away.

The woman’s message said, “You cannot marry this man.” The friend asked for the woman’s contact information and sent her a message. The woman replied, “I have receipts,” and said the same man had proposed to her years earlier. She told the friend that she had given the man a business loan and had sued him in court in another state.

The woman claimed he had also proposed to her with an heirloom ring from his grandmother. She alleged that the rings were cheap finds and that the story about the grandmother was fake. She said he had asked her for business-loan money before their wedding and claimed he targeted women who were educated, busy, trusting and empathetic. She told the friend that she was not his first victim.

The friend ultimately did not marry him. When she confronted him, he called her names, said he wanted nothing to do with her and asked for the ring back. The friend later learned that “every single thing he basically told her was a lie." She felt embarrassed because her family and friends had warned her. “We know it in our bones,” her family and friends had told her. “I just thought it was a crazy story,” the TikToker added.

One commenter wrote that they had also fallen for a love bomber. “Sometimes we miss stuff,” they wrote. “Definitely no shame in believing the best of people.”

Another commenter shared an experience involving several former partners who looked alike. “I have a similar story and I connected with the ex and then another ex,” they wrote. “Found out that there were at least 5 of us. The creepy part is that we could have all easily been sisters we looked so much alike.”

Another commenter offered sympathy to the woman in the story. “I hope she reads this,” the user wrote. “It wasn’t her failing, it was because he was so good at what he does,” they added. “They are charming and say everything you want to hear. She shouldn’t blame herself.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the creator’s secondhand account as shared on TikTok. The creator’s and commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.